You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook loses top executives, including Chris Cox

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 6:44 AM

BP_Chris Cox_150319_14.jpg
Mr Chris Cox has long been in Mr Zuckerberg's inner circle. He joined Facebook in 2005 as one of the company's first 15 software engineers and was instrumental in building the News Feed, the stream of posts that people see when they log into the service.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook's top executive ranks underwent another change Thursday, with the loss of the company's chief product officer and the head of its WhatsApp messaging service.

The departures follow two years of scandals for Facebook around data privacy and disinformation. The issues have buffeted the Silicon Valley company, causing internal turmoil and a redirection in strategy.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, announced that Facebook would shift away from public sharing of posts and focus on private conversations across the company's messaging services — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The decision, which involves knitting together three of the world's largest digital communications services, was controversial internally and has upset some employees who were asked to work on the project, according to current and former employees who were not authorised to speak publicly.

The two executives leaving Facebook are Chris Cox, chief product officer and one of the social network's highest-ranking executives, and Chris Daniels, head of WhatsApp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Cox has long been in Mr Zuckerberg's inner circle. He joined Facebook in 2005 as one of the company's first 15 software engineers and was instrumental in building the News Feed, the stream of posts that people see when they log into the service.

"For over a decade, I've been sharing the same message that Mark and I have always believed: Social media's history is not yet written, and its effects are not neutral," Mr Cox said in a note to employees Thursday. "As its builders we must endeavor to understand its impact — all the good, and all the bad — and take up the daily work of bending it towards the positive, and towards the good."

"This is our greatest responsibility," he added.

In a note to the staff, Mr Zuckerberg said Mr Cox had discussed the idea of leaving for a few years. After 2016, he agreed to stay to work on some of the social network's issues.

"I will really miss Chris, but mostly I am deeply grateful for everything he has done to build this place and serve our community," Mr Zuckerberg said.

Mr Daniels has watched over WhatsApp after the messaging service's founders, Jan Koum and Brian Acton, left the company over disagreements with Mr Zuckerberg last year. In his note to the staff, Mr Zuckerberg praised Mr Daniels' work, saying "the diversity of challenges he has helped us navigate is impressive."

Mr Zuckerberg had long had a stable executive group at the helm of Facebook. But that has changed in recent years as the company has grappled with its lapses and tries to reorient itself. Apart from Mr Koum and Mr Acton leaving Facebook, the founders of Instagram — Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger — have departed, along with the company's head of communications and policy and its security chief.

NYTIMES

Technology

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Insure your smart phone against screen cracks; innovating the insurtech space

Space Launch System rocket stalls; Nasa may look for alternatives

Uber self-driving cars' could see US$1b investment

Massive outage adds to growing Facebook woes

SoftBank and other investors may buy US$1b stake in Uber’s self-driving cars

Facebook faces criminal probe of data deals: report

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening