You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook more than doubles Zuckerberg compensation to US$22.6m

Sat, Apr 13, 2019 - 6:45 AM

lwx_fb_130419_19.jpg
Facebook Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg's compensation for 2018 more than doubled to US$22.6 million, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg's compensation for 2018 more than doubled to US$22.6 million, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Facebook has in the past few years faced public outcry over its role in Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 US presidential election and has come under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from millions of Facebook profiles without consent. 

Even though Mr Zuckerberg has been drawing a base salary of US$1 for the past three years, his "other" compensation was listed at US$22.6 million, nearly half of which was for his personal security.

Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg took home US$23.7 million in 2018 compared to US$25.2 million last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, Facebook said Netflix chief executive officer Reed Hastings would vacate his seat on the social media company's board and not be nominated for re-election.

Mr Hastings' departure comes as the Menlo Park-based company beefs up its push into videos. Mr Hastings has served on Facebook's board since 2011.

The company also said it would nominate PayPal's senior vice-president of core markets, Peggy Alford, to its board in place of University of North Carolina president emeritus Erskine Bowles, who will also not be re-nominated.

Facebook shares closed at US$179.07 Friday evening.

REUTERS

Technology

Industry's bright spark: Adding bite to additive manufacturing

Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Bridging the limitations of AI

Makino Asia launches smart factory in Tuas

Xnergy's contactless charging for AGVs

Facebook trying to stop its own algorithms from doing their job

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs
5 Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening