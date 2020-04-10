You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 1:19 PM

AB_facebook_100420.jpg
A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of violating users' privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of violating users' privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Facebook users could pursue several claims under federal and California privacy and wiretapping laws.

A spokeswoman for Facebook said the proposed class action was without merit, and the Menlo Park, California-based company will continue defending itself.

Facebook users had accused the company of quietly storing cookies on their browsers that tracked when they visited outside websites containing "like" buttons and then selling personal profiles based on their browsing histories to advertisers.

US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California had dismissed the lawsuit in 2017, including claims under the federal Wiretap Act, and said the users lacked legal standing to pursue economic damages claims.

SEE ALSO

Facebook draws on user data to help battle coronavirus

But in Thursday's decision, chief judge Sidney Thomas wrote for a three-judge panel that users had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and had sufficiently alleged a "clear invasion" of their right to privacy.

The panel also said California law recognized a right to recoup unjustly earned profits, regardless of whether a defendant's conduct directly caused economic harm.

"Facebook's user profiles would allegedly reveal an individual's likes, dislikes, interests, and habits over a significant amount of time, without affording users meaningful opportunity to control or prevent the unauthorized exploration of their private lives," Thomas wrote.

Citing Facebook's data use policy, he also said the plaintiffs "plausibly alleged that Facebook set an expectation that logged-out user data would not be collected, but then collected it anyway." 

REUTERS

Technology

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after 'very serious incidents'

US threatens to block China Telecom from serving American market

TikTok pledges US$250m for Covid-19 relief

SAP cuts 2020 earnings guidance as virus puts orders on hold

Robots may emerge as heroes in Covid-19 war

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 10, 2020 01:04 PM
Technology

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after 'very serious incidents'

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has suspended the use of video-conferencing tool Zoom by teachers, its education ministry said...

Apr 10, 2020 12:11 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar heads for loss on Fed backstop, receding virus fears

[TOKYO] The US dollar started Friday's trade on a shaky footing and was on course for a weekly loss as the US...

Apr 10, 2020 11:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Net purchases of US$29.9b in MAS forex intervention

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank made its first disclosure of currency intervention data yesterday.

Apr 10, 2020 11:42 AM
Technology

US threatens to block China Telecom from serving American market

[WASHINGTON] The top departments of the US government support cutting off Beijing-controlled China Telecom from...

Apr 10, 2020 11:29 AM
Government & Economy

EU finance ministers agree coronavirus rescue deal

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers have agreed to a 500 billion euro ($550-billion) rescue Thursday for European...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.