You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook retools political ad rules after media blowback

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 11:11 AM

as-fb2706.jpg
A top Facebook Inc executive said on Tuesday the company's strategy to distinguish between journalism and political content will go into effect in the "coming days".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A top Facebook Inc executive said on Tuesday the company's strategy to distinguish between journalism and political content will go into effect in the "coming days".

Facebook's head of global news partnerships, Campbell Brown, said in an updated blog post that the social-media giant would divide its political ads archive into two sections - one for ads promoting news stories about politics and one for ads promoting political candidates and issues.

The new approach follows weeks of criticism from publishers who argued that Facebook's decision to categorise promotion of their news articles as political content would serve to further confuse readers about what is fact and what is opinion. The announcement is the latest step by the Menlo Park, California-based company to combat manipulation of its platform in the wake of revelations that Russian operatives spread misinformation on the site to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

Under Facebook's political transparency rules, which were launched last month, any ads with political content will be placed in an archive that includes the identities of who's paying for the ads and the demographics of who's seen the ads for as long as seven years. Advertisers must also go through a verification process establishing their location in the US and their identity. Mr Campbell's blog post, which was updated on Tuesday, includes photos depicting the archive's two labels -- "Promoted News" and "Ads With Political Content".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For now, Facebook plans to put verified media advertisers who are members of the Local Media Consortium, the Local Media Association, the Local Independent Online News and the National Association of Broadcasters into the separate news section in the archive. Ads bought by members of other trade groups including "all major national publications" will also be placed in the separate archive, said Facebook spokesman Adam Isserlis.

"Our ultimate goal is for the Promoted News section of the archive to reflect the broader set of news outlets running ads on Facebook that contain political content," Mr Isserlis said in a statement. "We're working closely with news partners to develop a more inclusive process for determining which pages belong in the Promoted News section, and we are looking forward to publicly sharing more details on that process later this summer," he said.

The News Media Alliance, which has been one of the fiercest critics of the ad archive, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook's announcement comes as the Federal Election Commission is poised to conduct two days of hearings on proposed rules for online advertising disclosures.

Facebook first alerted publishers to its plan to lump advertisements bought by media organisations with those bought by political candidates into the same archive last month. Within hours of a Bloomberg News report on the initiative and the criticism from news organisations, Facebook said it would work with publishers to come up with a policy that distinguishes journalism from political advocacy.

News Media Alliance chief executive officer David Chavern later offered an alternative plan that would exempt a "white list" of mainstream news organizations from the new requirement.

Facebook declined to take him up on the offer and Ms Brown said in an email obtained by Bloomberg at the time that it would negotiate with publishers directly. She later said in a statement to Bloomberg that creating a white list of exempted news publishers would "directly negate the new levels of transparency we're trying to achieve".

Mr Chavern's group then organised a coalition of seven trade groups representing media publishers and broadcast organizations in more than 120 countries to send a letter earlier this month to Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to drop the policy.

The issue of political ads on social media also has caught the attention of Congress. US Senators Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, introduced the Honest Ads Act, which would subject online political ads to similar disclosure rules that now govern advertising content in other media such as TV and radio. The measure has the support of Facebook and Twitter Inc.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Facebook no longer building an Internet-beaming aircraft

Huawei lobbies hard to allay Australia's security concerns

US senators want Trump to reconsider lifting ban on China's ZTE

Facebook eases ban on cryptocurrency ads

Cyber security takes no prisoners

LG Display to open China OLED plant

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

ST_20170807_KGBEER07X_3329874 (1).jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening