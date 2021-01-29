You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 8:29 AM

nz_facebook_290148.jpg
Facebook Inc took down a popular Wall Street discussion group, Robinhood Stock Traders, in a move that its founder on Thursday described as backlash for conversations buoying shares of GameStop Corp and other companies this week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc took down a popular Wall Street discussion group, Robinhood Stock Traders, in a move that its founder on Thursday described as backlash for conversations buoying shares of GameStop Corp and other companies this week.

GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and BlackBerry have been at the centre of a market battle as individual investors coordinating on social media including Reddit, and using trading apps such as Robinhood, bought shares and squeezed hedge funds that had bet big on those struggling companies to tank.

Allen Tran, a 23-year-old from Chicago who created Robinhood Stock Traders, said he woke up on Wednesday to a notification that Facebook had disabled the 157,000-member group.

The notification, seen by Reuters, said without detail that the group violated policies on "adult sexual exploitation."

"We were first on the picking tree to be cut off because we are on Facebook, not a free platform like Reddit," said Mr Tran, referring to the typically lighter moderation on the discussion website.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some of his group's members made tens of thousands of dollars in recent trades first popularised on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, he said.

Mr Tran, who also runs the 20,000-member HaiKhuu Trading group on chat app Discord, said he has never seen adult content on the Facebook group.

Facebook confirmed its removal, but did not immediately have further comment.

Mr Tran said institutional investors are trying to separate retail traders.

Facebook suspended his group on Jan 7 after labeling it a"dangerous organization," according to correspondence seen by Reuters, though the company reinstated its privileges after he appealed to contacts there.

"With all these major institutions being frustrated with the success of retail, they are trying to target any groups they can," said Mr Tran, who was featured in a Wall Street Journal article in November and described his Facebook group as the largest of its kind.

Mr Tran expressed concern that a replacement group he formed to carry on discussions also will be taken down.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas

[LONDON] Britain's government on Friday vowed to stand by the people of its former colony Hong Kong against a...

Jan 29, 2021 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war...

Jan 29, 2021 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday extending rallies on Wall Street with investors focused on corporate...

Jan 29, 2021 07:22 AM
Transport

US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

[BOSTON] A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to...

Jan 29, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

First cases of South African coronavirus variant detected in US

[WASHINGTON] A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa has been detected...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

Why Ericsson took on its government to defend Huawei

TSMC ramps up auto chip output amid global shortage

Short-sellers: Beware kamikaze stock buyers

Prices and rents of industrial space edge up q-o-q in Q4 2020 as occupancy rate climbs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for