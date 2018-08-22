You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook stops misinformation campaigns tied to Iran, Russia

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 8:44 AM

file71k2qt2nizohrzyqetf.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said Tuesday it stopped stealth misinformation campaigns from Iran and Russia, shutting down accounts as part of its battle against fake news ahead of elections in the United States and elsewhere.

Facebook removed more than 650 pages, groups and accounts identified as "networks of accounts misleading people about what they were doing," according to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

While the investigation was ongoing, and US law enforcement notified, content from some the pages was traced back to Iran and from others linked to groups previously linked to Russian intelligence operations, the social network said.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Microsoft links fake websites to Russian hackers

Paul Allen's space firm details plans for rockets, cargo vehicle

Apple planning low-cost MacBook and pro-focused Mac mini upgrade

Some techies are ditching Silicon Valley for Japan's manga, anime and video games

Why accountants should embrace Machine Learning

Workplace software startup Slack valued at US$7.1b in new funding

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

BT_20180822_TRUMP22_3539107.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Fed should do more to help boost the economy: Trump

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening