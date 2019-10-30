You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook takes more heat for enabling political falsehoods

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 6:25 AM

nz_facebook_301032.jpg
Facebook came under fresh criticism on Tuesday for its hands-off approach to political speech, as a group of employees and US lawmakers called on the social network to apply fact-checking for politicians spreading misinformation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Facebook came under fresh criticism on Tuesday for its hands-off approach to political speech, as a group of employees and US lawmakers called on the social network to apply fact-checking for politicians spreading misinformation.

A letter from Facebook employees urged the company to crack down on "civic misinformation," saying the spread of debunked claims is a "threat" to what the company stands for.

"We strongly object to this policy as it stands. It doesn't protect voices, but instead allows politicians to weaponize our platform by targeting people who believe that content posted by political figures is trustworthy," said the letter first obtained by the New York Times, which said some 250 employees had endorsed it.

At the same time, US lawmakers critical of Facebook stepped up their calls to revisit its policy, which exempts comments and paid ads on the platform from fact-checking - an issue that has become heated with President Donald Trump's online ads using what some called "provably false" claims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Facebook's new ads policy allows politicians to run demonstrably false advertising on its platform. I don't think that's right," said Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who added that he sent a letter to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg calling on him "to reverse this decision."

SEE ALSO

Facebook calls truce with publishers as it unveils Facebook news

Other Democrats joined the effort, welcoming the letter from Facebook employees.

"Being a politician shouldn't be a license to lie - especially to spread hatred. If Facebook employees get it so should Zuckerberg," tweeted Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Those comments were echoed by Senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, who tweeted: "Facebook's own employees know just how dangerous their policy allowing politicians to lie in political ads will be for our democracy. Mark Zuckerberg should listen to them - and I applaud their brave efforts to hold their own company accountable."

Facebook did not respond to an AFP query, but Mr Zuckerberg earlier this month articulated Facebook's policy, saying it's not the job of tech firms to "censor" politicians.

Mr Zuckerberg said the policy is based on a long tradition of allowing free expression.

"I don't think most people want to live in a world where you can only post things that tech companies judge to be 100 per cent true," he said.

The policy on Facebook, and a similar approach from other platforms such as Twitter, creates a challenge for online firms seeking to avoid the role of being an "arbiter" of truth and entering the fray of politics.

AFP

Technology

WhatsApp sues Israeli firm NSO over cyberespionage

TikTok owner ByteDance shores up global operations before IPO

Aussie regulator files privacy suit against Google

China sets up 204b yuan fund to invest in chip industry

Chinese companies are scrambling to survive Trump’s blacklist

Alphabet is in talks to buy smart watch maker Fitbit

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who keeps Wall Street up at night

[NEW YORK] With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other...

Oct 30, 2019 07:02 AM
Consumer

Austrian Post fined over customer data misuse

[VIENNA] Austria's postal service have been fined 18 million euros (S$27.2 million) for working up data about their...

Oct 30, 2019 07:00 AM
Transport

GM earnings top expectations; forecast cut after strike

[NEW YORK] General Motors reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday on strong auto sales but...

Oct 30, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

[HARARE] Zimbabwe will introduce new notes and coins next month in a bid to resolve cash shortages stifling the...

Oct 30, 2019 06:56 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot in merger talks to create US$50b firm: source

[WASHINGTON] US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot are in merger talks that would yield an entity...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly