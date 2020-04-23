You are here

Facebook takes US$5.7b stake in India's Jio digital platforms

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200423_FACEBOOK23_4096907.jpg
Jio Platforms provides Internet and e-commerce services that tap into the huge subscriber base.
PHOTO: AFP

Mumbai

FACEBOOK has taken a US$5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said on Wednesday, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country.

The deal will give the US social media giant a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Mr Ambani's Reliance Industries empire.

Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to link up the "power of WhatsApp", its messaging subsidiary, with Jio - which is taking a fast-growing share of the online sector - to increase digital business.

India is Facebook's biggest single market with some 400 million users.

"India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen, driven by the rapid adoption of digital technologies," said Facebook in a statement.

In four years, Mr Ambani has turned his Jio telecoms unit into the country's biggest mobile operator with 388 million subscribers, knocking aside competitors with aggressive low pricing.

Jio Platforms provides Internet and e-commerce services that tap into the huge subscriber base.

Reliance said it wanted to boost income for farmers, micro-traders and other small businesses that are the cornerstone of the economy in the country of 1.3 billion people.

The company is expected to roll out its e-commerce initiative later this year and has been conducting trials with mom-and-pop stores to test its payment devices, with the aim of connecting small shops with consumers.

"Jio digital new commerce platform and WhatsApp will empower nearly 30 million small Indian Kirana (grocery) shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood," Mr Ambani said in a video released on Wednesday.

He added that the "synergy between Jio and Facebook will help" create new employment opportunities for small businesses in India and aid with two key national goals identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India.

"The ease of living for all Indians, especially common Indians and the ease of doing business for all entrepreneurs, especially for small ones," Mr Ambani said.

The tycoon lost his crown as Asia's richest man last month after the virus-fuelled rout across global markets wiped billions off his fortune, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. AFP

