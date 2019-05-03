You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to create privacy positions under FTC settlement

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington, D.C.

THE Federal Trade Commission is negotiating a settlement with Facebook that would create new positions at the company focused on strengthening its privacy practices, according to two people with knowledge of the talks.

Facebook has agreed to create a privacy committee to protect its users' data, as well as create the position of an external assessor who would be appointed by the company and the FTC, said the people, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly. The social network will also appoint a head compliance officer - who could be its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg - to oversee privacy efforts, one of the people said.

The proposed commitments are part of negotiations between the agency and Facebook to settle privacy violations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The settlement talks are being watched as a potential blueprint for privacy in the United States at a time of fierce criticism over the competition, labour and privacy policies of big tech companies. The FTC has been widely criticised in the past for limited oversight of the companies.

The case against Facebook is also being watched as a measure of the Trump administration's willingness to regulate US companies. NYTIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening