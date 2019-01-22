You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to expand Ireland operations with 1,000 staff

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 3:14 PM

colin-fb-22.jpg
Facebook will expand its presence in Ireland with an additional 1,000 staff over 2019, the firm announced Monday, bolstering the tech giant's largest base outside of its California headquarters.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBLIN] Facebook will expand its presence in Ireland with an additional 1,000 staff over 2019, the firm announced Monday, bolstering the tech giant's largest base outside of its California headquarters.

Facebook currently employs 4,000 across the Republic and the capital Dublin where the company has established its international base.

"We're going to be hiring an additional thousand people in Ireland in the next year alone," said chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

The jobs will span the engineering, safety, legal, policy, marketing and sales teams, Facebook said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sandberg said the employees would be working to "help keep people safe" and to "prevent abuse" on the platform following a turbulent period for the social media goliath.

Facebook is under scrutiny as a result of its role in the Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal, which saw the personal data of tens of millions of users hijacked in 2016.

The company is also facing increasing criticism for providing a platform for hate speech and facilitating foreign interference in elections.

"We didn't do enough to really anticipate that when you connect this many people around the world there are real risks," said Sandberg.

"We're not the same company we were even a few years ago, and that's something we need to prove," she added.

Facebook is currently under investigation by watchdog the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) after the social media titan admitted a "bug" may have exposed unposted photos from up to 6.8 million users.

That probe -- launched in December -- followed an earlier investigation started in October after a security breach exposed 50 million accounts.

The investigations are to be some of the first major tests of stringent new European privacy laws enshrined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Firms can be fined up to four percent of annual global turnover if they fail to abide by the rules -- meaning Facebook faces a theoretical fine of 1.4 billion euros (S$2.18 billion), based on its 2017 annual revenue of 35.2 billion euros.

Ireland has been singled out for luring multinationals such as Facebook to its territory by offering complex tax schemes which allow them to shift profits and avoid large bills.

Earlier this month the government revealed it was running a surplus for the first time since the crash of 2008 thanks to a 1-2 billion euros surge in corporate tax revenues linked to just a handful of multinationals.

AFP

Technology

'No place to hide': Twitter contacts give your preferences away, study finds

S Korean court suspends regulator's disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics

Amazon.com starts direct sales of merchandise in Brazil after delays

Google considering pulling news service from Europe

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight 'fake news'

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening