You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to help showcase online 'Shops'

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

FACEBOOK on Tuesday reached out to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic with free tools for creating online "Shops" on the social network and Instagram.

Merchants can easily set up shops on Facebook and Instagram, customise looks and display products, according to the California-based Internet giant.

"The primary focus is to ensure small and medium-sized businesses have presences online and survive the current situation," Facebook director of product management George Lee said during a press briefing on the new product.

Retail has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed real-world shops, disrupted supply chains, and left more than 36 million Americans jobless.

SEE ALSO

Facebook to limit offices to 25% capacity, require masks at work

"We really hope that our commerce solutions help businesses not only survive but thrive during coming months, and adapt to new consumer behaviour," said Instagram Shopping product lead Layla Amjadi.

Facebook is already involved in e-commerce, with a Marketplace for selling goods and as a venue where businesses court customers through pages at the social network or Instagram.

Businesses have an option to buy Facebook ads to direct customers to their online shops. Sales can be completed at websites off the social network. Merchants in the US can use a Facebook checkout service to handle transactions, paying a nominal fee, according to Mr Lee.

"This means any seller, no matter their size or budget, can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it's convenient for them," Facebook said in a blog post.

"Shops" will roll out in coming months to some 160 million businesses that already use the social network.

Being in the midst of e-commerce comes with potential for money-making features in the future, and keeps people engaged with a Facebook platform that earns money from online ads.

Facebook plans to eventually weave "Shops" into its Messenger and WhatsApp communication platforms. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI-IOT system

ByteDance’s value surpasses US$100b in private markets

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

France looks past Google, Apple for virus contact tracing

M1, SGInnovate team up to help startups use 5G in products and solutions

Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits

[LONDON] Sports wear, sleep wear and bras are the new best sellers at Marks & Spencer, while suits and ties...

May 21, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus...

May 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with Covid-19 develop immunity in studies, a positive sign for vaccines

[CHICAGO] Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving...

May 20, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit Northern Ireland border

[LONDON] Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks...

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.