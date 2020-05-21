Facebook to help showcase online 'Shops'

San Francisco

FACEBOOK on Tuesday reached out to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic with free tools for creating online "Shops" on the social network and Instagram.

Merchants can easily set up shops on Facebook and Instagram, customise looks and display products, according to the California-based Internet giant.

"The primary focus is to ensure small and medium-sized businesses have presences online and survive the current situation," Facebook director of product management George Lee said during a press briefing on the new product.

Retail has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed real-world shops, disrupted supply chains, and left more than 36 million Americans jobless.

"We really hope that our commerce solutions help businesses not only survive but thrive during coming months, and adapt to new consumer behaviour," said Instagram Shopping product lead Layla Amjadi.

Facebook is already involved in e-commerce, with a Marketplace for selling goods and as a venue where businesses court customers through pages at the social network or Instagram.

Businesses have an option to buy Facebook ads to direct customers to their online shops. Sales can be completed at websites off the social network. Merchants in the US can use a Facebook checkout service to handle transactions, paying a nominal fee, according to Mr Lee.

"This means any seller, no matter their size or budget, can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it's convenient for them," Facebook said in a blog post.

"Shops" will roll out in coming months to some 160 million businesses that already use the social network.

Being in the midst of e-commerce comes with potential for money-making features in the future, and keeps people engaged with a Facebook platform that earns money from online ads.

Facebook plans to eventually weave "Shops" into its Messenger and WhatsApp communication platforms. AFP