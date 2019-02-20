You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook's AI chief researching new class of semiconductor

Facebook is looking at chips that can mimic the brain in processing vast amounts of data
Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190220_FB_3701115.jpg
Facebook is part of an increasingly heated race to create semiconductors better suited to the most promising forms of machine learning.
FILE PHOTO

London

FACEBOOK Inc's chief AI researcher has suggested the company is working on a new breed of semiconductor that would work very differently from most existing designs.

Yann LeCun said that future chips used for training deep-learning algorithms, which underpin most of the recent progress in artificial intelligence, would need to be able to manipulate data without having to break it up into multiple batches. Most existing computer chips, in order to handle the amount of data these machine learning systems need to learn, divide it into chunks and process each batch in sequence.

"We don't want to leave any stone unturned, particularly if no one else is turning them over," he said in an interview ahead of the release on Monday of a research paper he authored on the history and future of computer hardware designed to handle artificial intelligence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Intel Corp and Facebook have previously said they are working together on a new class of chip designed specifically for artificial intelligence applications. In January, Intel said it planned to have the new chip ready by the second half of this year.

Facebook is part of an increasingly heated race to create semiconductors better suited to the most promising forms of machine learning. Alphabet Inc's Google has created a chip called a Tensor Processing Unit that helps power AI applications in its cloud-computing datacentres. In 2016, Intel bought San Diego-based startup Nervana Systems, which was working on an AI specific chip.

In April, Bloomberg reported that Facebook was hiring a hardware team to build its own chips for a variety of applications, including artificial intelligence as well as managing the complex workloads of the company's vast datacentres.

For the moment, the most commonly used chips for training neural networks - a kind of software loosely based on the way the human brain works - are graphical processing units from companies such as Nvidia Corp, originally designed to handle the computing intensive workloads of rendering images for video games.

Mr LeCun said that for the moment, GPUs would remain important for deep-learning research, but the chips were ill-suited for running the AI algorithms once they were trained, whether that was in datacentres or in devices like mobile phones or home digital assistants.

Instead, Mr LeCun said that future AI chip designs would have to handle information more efficiently. When learning, most neurons in a system - such as a human brain - don't need to be activated. But current chips process information from all the neurons in the network at every step of a computation, even if they're not used. This makes the process less efficient.

Several startups have tried to create chips to more efficiently handle sparse information. Former Nasa administrator Daniel Goldin founded a company called KnuEdge that was working on one such chip, but the company struggled to gain traction and in May announced it was laying off most of its workforce.

Mr LeCun, who is also a professor of computer science at New York University, is considered one of the pioneers of a class of machine-learning techniques known as deep learning. The method depends on the use of large neural networks. He is especially known for applying these deep-learning techniques to computer vision tasks, such as identifying letters and numbers or tagging people and objects in images. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Corporate venture capital deal share in Asia close to overtaking North America

Trump administration sounds alert as China forges ahead with AI

Volkswagen tries to play catch-up on driverless tech

Huawei founder says world can't live without it

New Universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxies

Britain does not support total Huawei network ban: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

BP_Heng Swee Keat_200219_3.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence, healthcare, bank stocks expected to gain from Budget 2019

BT_20190220_ABTAX_3701272.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget puts some tax breaks out to pasture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening