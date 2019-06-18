You are here

Home > Technology

Finland's Tieto in US$1.5b deal to buy Nordic peer Evry

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 3:32 PM

[OSLO] Finnish technology firm Tieto has agreed to pay US$1.51 billion in cash and shares for Norwegian competitor Evry , the two companies announced on Tuesday.

The proposed combination will create a digital consultancy with 24,000 employees and annual revenues of nearly 3 billion euros, offering software, cloud solutions, robotics and other services.

"The foundation of the merger is based on highly complementary businesses in Norway, Finland and Sweden," the companies said in a joint statement.

The agreed offer, representing a 15.4 per cent premium over Evry's last traded share price, will give the Norwegian firm's owners a 37.5 per cent stake in the new company and a total cash consideration of approximately 200 million euros.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tieto and Evry aim to reduce costs by some 75 million euros annually via layoffs and other cuts, most of which will be achieved by the end of 2022.

"The companies estimate that non-recurring implementation costs, anticipated to materialize by 2022 will amount to 120-140 million euros," they added.

Tieto has for years been seen as a potential buyer of Evry as it seeks to boost its size, and sources told Reuters in 2014 that the Finnish firm was considering a bid for the company at that time.

"We believe Tieto's ability to achieve earnings growth was getting scarce as rationalisation had reached its limits and there were no longer sufficient drivers to achieve significant growth in the IT market for a company of Tieto's size," industry analyst Mikael Rautanen at Indeeres wrote in a research note.

"If the merger is successful, it offers a clear new phase and a driver for value creation for Tieto's strategy for the next five years," he added.

Tuesday's deal, which requires support from two thirds of shareholders in each firm, has the support of Tieto's two largest owners, activist fund Cevian Capital and Finnish state investment arm Solidium, as well as Evry's top owner, private equity firm Apax Partners.

The largest owners of the merged firm will be Apax Partners with 20.4per cent and Cevian with 9.4per cent.

Completion of the transaction, which is also subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2019 or during the first quarter of 2020 at the latest, Every and Tieto said.

"We expect consolidation of the IT services market to continue also in the future," Indeeres analyst Rautanen said.

REUTERS

Technology

Alibaba reshuffles management; CFO to oversee strategic investment unit

Data analytics company GeoSpock opens Asian HQ in Singapore

London named Europe's top 'tech for good' hotspot

Fewer cases of common cyber threats detected in Singapore in 2018

What Singapore businesses need to get ahead in the AI race

Big 3 banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes
5 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services

Must Read

file6zqz74tj0ti60bhibo9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

Jun 18, 2019
Transport

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening