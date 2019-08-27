You are here

Former star biotech analyst Mark Schoenebaum, 46, has died

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 4:09 PM

[NEW YORK] Mark Schoenebaum, the former star biotechnology analyst at Evercore ISI known for his rapid-fire assessments of the sector, has died. He was 46.

Mr Schoenebaum died over the weekend in New York, according to a colleague. The cause of death wasn't specified.

Mr Schoenebaum spent almost two decades on Wall Street as a biotechnology and pharmaceutical analyst. He was ranked as Institutional Investor Magazine's top biotechnology analyst for more than a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. He took a medical leave from Evercore in 2016, returning to the New York-based company for three months before taking a second leave of absence in March 2017, and then leaving the firm.

"We've all looked up to him as the very best equity research analyst there has ever been on Wall Street," Umer Raffat, Mr Schoenebaum's former colleague at Evercore, said in an email. "But that was only part of who he was: He was an absolute standout individual who touched so many lives, and whose strength of character showed in his sheer humility despite his absolutely unprecedented success."

Mr Schoenebaum graduated from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 2000 and began a career on Wall Street soon after. Following stints at Piper Jaffray Cos., Bear Stearns & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, he joined Evercore in 2010.

"Mark was an extraordinary analyst, a great thinker, great writer, and a great communicator," Evercore ISI Chairman Ed Hyman said in an emailed statement. "We will be always be thankful for his many contributions."

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Mr Schoenebaum often made reference to his Midwestern upbringing in video messages assessing the industry. He was also an accomplished violinist.

Mr Schoenebaum and his wife, Tiffany Tedore, an anesthesiologist at New York Presbyterian Hospital and a faculty member at Weill Cornell Medical College, had two children: Isadora and Lucille.

BLOOMBERG

