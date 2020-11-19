You are here

Home > Technology

Former Yahoo CEO Mayer makes comeback with new contacts app

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 7:01 AM

nz_mayer_191134.jpg
Former Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer began her comeback to the tech scene Wednesday with the launch of a new mobile app aimed at helping people organise their contacts.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Former Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer began her comeback to the tech scene Wednesday with the launch of a new mobile app aimed at helping people organise their contacts.

The startup created by Ms Mayer after her departure from Yahoo in 2017 unveiled its app called Sunshine Contacts, which "automatically creates a comprehensive set of your personal and professional contacts from disparate places like your phone, online address books, and email," according to the company.

"The essential technologies that help us stay connected to those who matter most are antiquated," said Ms Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Sunshine, which was previously known as Lumi Labs.

"At Sunshine, we believe there's an immense opportunity to make the mundane magical. It's been an extremely challenging and rewarding problem to tackle and we're just getting started."

Sunshine, based in Silicon Valley, has raised US$20 million in capital and plans to launch a series of other applications.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Sunshine Contacts app, which is free and available for the Apple iOS operating system, aims to help users create more organisation of their personal and professional contacts.

"If you are like most people, the contact cards on your phone are messy: they haven't been updated in years, there are tons of duplicates, many are incomplete, some have out of date information," according to the Sunshine website.

With the app, "your previously, static messy contact cards are then magically organised and updated with the latest info."

Ms Mayer left Yahoo in 2017 after failing to engineer a turnaround of the once-dominant internet company, and finally negotiating a sale to telecom giant Verizon.

Yahoo was sold for less than US$5 billion, capping a long decline from when it had a peak market value of some US$125 billion in 2000.

She was named CEO at Yahoo in 2012 after more than a decade at Google, becoming one of the few women to head a major Silicon Valley tech firm.

Ms Mayer's Sunshine co-founder is Enrique Munoz Torres, a former head of search and advertising at Yahoo and a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Apple to pay US$113m to US states over iPhone battery complaints

How to protect yourself and your company from cyber attacks when working from home

TraceTogether: Balancing privacy issues with proper contact-tracing

Hottest India Internet stock surging despite valuation fears

SoftBank's Son sitting on US$80 billion cash

Boom in demand for friendly hackers as 5G era approaches

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 07:11 AM
Real Estate

South Korea to increase public housing to address rental home shortages

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said the government will buy properties to convert them into...

Nov 19, 2020 07:05 AM
Consumer

Starbucks to hike US employee pay at least 10%

[NEW YORK] Starbucks Corp will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants at its US outlets by at...

Nov 19, 2020 06:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Google to integrate bank accounts in payments app

[SAN FRANCISCO] A Google bank account?

Nov 19, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Apple to pay US$113m to US states over iPhone battery complaints

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple has agreed to pay US$113 million to settle litigation with more than 30 US states over its...

Nov 19, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

New York closes schools as Europe virus deaths rise

[NEW YORK] New York announced on Wednesday it would close schools to battle a rise in coronavirus infections as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for