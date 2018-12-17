You are here

Home > Technology

Foxconn not in settlement talks with Qualcomm in Apple battle -attorney

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 3:46 PM

file731e2e32sk4sv2yyn7a.jpg
The lead attorney for the group of Apple Inc device assemblers seeking at least $9 billion in damages from Qualcomm Inc said on Sunday the contract manufacturers are not in settlement talks with the mobile chip supplier and are "gearing up and heading toward the trial" in April.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] The lead attorney for the group of Apple Inc device assemblers seeking at least $9 billion in damages from Qualcomm Inc said on Sunday the contract manufacturers are not in settlement talks with the mobile chip supplier and are "gearing up and heading toward the trial" in April.

The conflict is but one aspect of the global legal battle between regulators, Apple and Qualcomm, which supplies modem chips that help phones connect to wireless data networks.

Last week, Qualcomm secured a preliminary victory in a patent lawsuit in China that would have banned sales of some Apple iPhones there. Apple later said it believed it was already in compliance but would change its software "to address any possible concern" about its compliance.

But Qualcomm was also handed a setback in an antitrust lawsuit brought against it by the US Federal Trade Commission when a judge said it will not be able to mention that Apple ditched Qualcomm chips for competing ones from Intel Corp when the case goes to trial next month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Qualcomm representatives did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday outside of US business hours.

The group of contract manufacturers - which includes Foxconn parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp and Compal Electronics Inc - became embroiled in the dispute between Apple and Qualcomm last year.

In the supply chain for electronics, contract manufacturers buy Qualcomm chips and pay royalties when they build phones, and are in turn reimbursed by companies like Apple. Qualcomm sued the group last year, alleging they had stopped paying royalties related to Apple products, and Apple joined their defense.

The contract manufacturers have since filed claims of their own against Qualcomm, alleging the San Diego company's practice of charging money for chips but then also asking for a cut of the adjusted selling price of a mobile phone as a patent royalty payment constitutes an anticompetitive business practice.

They are seeking US$9 billion in damages from Qualcomm for royalties they allege were illegal. That figure could triple if the manufacturers succeed on their antitrust claims.

Ted Boutrous, a high-profile partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP who is representing the contract manufacturers, told Reuters that statements from Qualcomm executives suggesting there were meaningful settlement talks with the contract manufacturers were "false."

"To the extent Qualcomm has indicated there have been licensing discussions with the contract manufacturers, they've basically made the same sort of unreasonable demands that got them to where they are right now, which impose significant preconditions to even discuss a new arrangement," Boutrous said.

In July, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told investors on the company's quarterly earnings call that Qualcomm and Apple itself were in talks to resolve the litigation.

At a hearing in the case in San Diego on Nov. 30, one of Apple's attorneys disputed that notion, saying there had not been "talks in a number of months. So the parties are at loggerheads and are going ... to have to go into trial."

REUTERS

Technology

More humans working alongside robots

Shenzhen gets set for next-gen transformation

5G: A revolution not without its risks

Huawei losing allies in Europe over growing security concerns

T-Mobile, Sprint see Huawei shun clinching US deal: sources

The cost of Trump's tariffs on technology? US$1b a month

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

file6uct3xbozpt115lujiv6.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's CIMB denies security breach but customers say thousands lost to scammers

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening