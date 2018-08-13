You are here

Home > Technology

Foxconn posts fall in Q2 net profit, lagging estimates

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 9:17 PM

file6uehbpw3bhs1mt0xz1z1.jpg
Net profit for the three months to the end of June was NT$17.49 billion (S$780.57 million), the company, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's top contract electronics maker and a key Apple supplier unexpectedly posted a fall of about 40 per cent in quarterly net profit on Monday.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June was NT$17.49 billion (S$780.57 million), the company, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said on Monday.

That compares with NT$17.9 billion in the year ago period and was below a mean estimate of T$21.936 billion from 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Last month, Apple reported better-than-expected earnings, helped by sales of its pricey iPhone X. The world's most valuable technology firm also forecast strong revenue for the autumn, when it typically launches new iPhone models.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Saudi puts its money on tech as it prepares for life after oil

Chinese tech-obsessed insurer may cast a long shadow over Asia

Battery technology may be next stranded assets in green revolution

Samsung may suspend operations at China mobile phone plant: report

Walmart in unofficial coalition to tackle Amazon

High-tech Tokyo tops list of world's most innovative cities

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening