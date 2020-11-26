You are here

Home > Technology

Foxconn to shift some Apple production to Vietnam to minimise China risk

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:59 PM

file7d61qf1xfte1jkn12fev.jpg
Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple, said a person with knowledge of the plan, as the US firm diversifies production to minimise the impact of a Sino-US trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple, said a person with knowledge of the plan, as the US firm diversifies production to minimise the impact of a Sino-US trade war.

The development comes as the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump encourages US firms to shift production out of China. During Mr Trump's tenure, the United States has targeted made-in-China electronics for higher import tariffs, and restricted supplies of components produced using US technology to Chinese firms it deems a national security risk.

Taiwanese manufacturers, wary of being caught up in the tit-for-tat trade war, have moved or are considering moving some production from China to countries such as Vietnam, Mexico and India.

Foxconn is building assembly lines for Apple's iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam's north-eastern Bac Giang province, to come online in the first half of 2021, the person said, declining to be identified as the plan was private.

The lines will also take some production from China, the person said, without elaborating how much production will shift.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The move was requested by Apple," the person said. "It wants to diversify production following the trade war." Foxconn said in statement: "As a matter of company policy, and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our work for any customer or their products,"

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, on Tuesday announced a US$270 million investment to set up a new subsidiary called FuKang Technology - a move the person said was aimed at supporting the Vietnam expansion.

The contract manufacturer also plans to make television sets at the Vietnam plant for clients including Japan's Sony, with the start of such production slated for late 2020 to early 2021, the person said. Sony declined to comment.

The factory will also make other electronic products such as computer keyboards, the person said.

Shifting iPad production to Vietnam will mark the first time Foxconn has assembled the device outside of China.

The firm already plans to spend up to US$1 billion expanding an iPhone assembly plant in India as "strongly requested" by Apple to diversify production beyond China, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in July.

Foxconn and peers such as Pegatron are also considering building plants in Mexico, people with knowledge of the matter said, as Washington promotes near-shoring production.

Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way in August told investors the Sino-US trade war had split the world into two, saying his firm aimed to provide "two sets of supply chains".

Other iPad assemblers include Taiwan's Compal Electronics and China's BYD Electronic International.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M unit secures S$100m contract for FPSO project

A SUBSIDIARY of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has secured a S$100 million contract from a repeat...

Nov 26, 2020 05:44 PM
Technology

Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was back up on Thursday following an...

Nov 26, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.53...

Nov 26, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound near three-month high as US dollar struggles; Brexit talks weigh

[LONDON] Sterling held near three-month high on Thursday as broadening US dollar weakness offset some of the...

Nov 26, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

SPH Reit will now focus on providing "sustainable rental income" by minimising vacancies for FY2021, it said at an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

Job gains in financial sector may belie skills mismatch for tech roles

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Over 2,400 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for