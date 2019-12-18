You are here

Home > Technology

France launches procedure for 5G licences

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 7:11 AM

nz_5g_181232.jpg
The French government said on Tuesday it had launched a procedure for assigning 5G frequency licences after it approved specifications proposed by the communications regulator and the financial conditions for the licences.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The French government said on Tuesday it had launched a procedure for assigning 5G frequency licences after it approved specifications proposed by the communications regulator and the financial conditions for the licences.

The government said in a statement it had fixed the price of a bloc of 50 MHz at 350 million euros (S$523.2 million), and the price of an additional bloc of 10 MHz at 70 million euros.

Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in the statement that the government and French telecoms regulator Arcep had designed a mechanism that makes it possible to sell 50 MHz basic blocs at a fixed price to telecom operators.

In return, operators have strong obligations to deploy their network across the French territory, she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These 5G coverage commitments are much more ambitious than in other European countries and will in future constitute a strong element of our country's competitiveness," she said.

SEE ALSO

Canadian view of China worsens as row drags into second year

The minister said last month that the 5G spectrum would be sold at a floor price of 2.17 billion euros.

Arcep said in a separate statement that it would use frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band and the total allocation would be for 310 MHz of spectrum.

It said it would include four blocs of 50 MHz at a price of 350 million euros, and the rest would be blocs of 10 MHz at 70 million euros each.

Arcep added that payments for the 50 MHz blocs could be staggered over 15 years, and payments for the 10 MHz over four years.

Disagreements between France's finance ministry and the telecoms authority over the spectrum to be auctioned and the minimum price for the blocs had caused concerns that the process could be delayed.

REUTERS

Technology

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

Tinder, Netflix, Tencent lead bumper year for apps

Instagram fights falsehoods with help of fact-checking allies

Spain's Telefonica to drastically reduce Huawei kit for core 5G network

Toyota to use advanced self-driving tech in commercial vehicles first

Indonesia's Alpha JWC Ventures closes US$123m tech fund

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

Dec 18, 2019 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

[HOUSTON] WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a US company that handles water for the fracking industry, is scooping up more...

Dec 18, 2019 10:49 AM
Technology

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

[KUALA LUMPUR] Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly