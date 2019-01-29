You are here

Home > Technology

France to toughen 5G telco hardware access, citing security

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

THE French government is preparing to toughen access for equipment makers to its future 5G telecommunications networks.

The government is readying an amendment to the appropriate law, with a view to make the vetting process for gear more stringent and increase the oversight of suppliers and locations by the concerned authorities, said the Finance Ministry.

The new rules were added to an existing economic Bill on Friday and sent to the Senate for a vote. The French government says the extra checks to ensure the security of its 5G network do not target China's gear marker Huawei, a global manufacturer of the new technology. The US has been urging its allies to avoid using Huawei's equipment for fear it can be used in spying, something the company has repeatedly denied.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Didier Casas, the president of Federation Francaise des Telecoms, told Bloomberg: "It's perfectly understandable that the government is concerned about questions of national security in its mobile network. Carriers want to make sure the new regulations will keep allowing them to benefit from a real and effective competition between equipment providers so as to get the best tariffs and technology available. We are satisfied to hear that the government isn't targeting a provider in particular."

A French finance ministry official briefed reporters on the amendment, asking not to be identified in line with the ministry's ground rules.

The government's briefing follows strong and candid comments from one of France's most senior cabinet members. In the Senate last Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (a trusted aide of President Emmanuel Macron) mentioned the "risks" of including Huawei in 5G networks equipment. His comments were the most forceful and public ones against the Chinese gear maker by a French government official.

For its part, the equipment maker this week said it would consider withdrawing from partnerships that it sees as thwarting its operations, Huawei chairman was reported to have said in Davos.

The government move comes amid concerns from carriers that increased scrutiny of equipment suppliers could potentially slow down operations and the deployment of 5G technology. The technical office overseeing the vetting process will respond within two months to operators on the equipment they can use, the ministry said, citing the amendment to the Bill.

"Carriers also want to make sure the new regime will not lead to further complexity and slowdown in the decision-making process to approve the required equipment for future network deployment in low-density areas," Mr Casas said. "If the state considers that there are potential security risks regarding 5G, it will be necessary to hold technical meetings ahead of the auction of the spectrum due to take place in the second-half of this year."

The government is aiming to have at least one major city operating on 5G by 2020, and by 2025, it wants to have all the country's main highways and railroads connected.

The increased scrutiny on telecom equipment providers comes as operators are engaged in an effort to test 5G technology in France as they prepare for the next phase of the network.

The ministry presented the amendment to operators Orange SA, Altice Europe NV's French unit SFR, Iliad SA's Free, Bouygues Telecom, telecoms regulator Arcep and the French cyber security agency, Anssi.

SFR and Bouygues Telecom already use Huawei equipment in France, though not in the core parts of the network that handle critical information. Orange also uses Huawei for its cloud service. SFR, Bouygues and Orange, the former monopoly still partly owned by the state, are all currently testing Huawei's 5G technology in France.

France already has some safeguards in place for critical parts of its telecoms networks. The vetting procedure includes a list of components that must be reviewed by government cyber experts before they can be used. The core of networks are already on that list and towers and their electronic components will be added to the list of technology under close surveillance by the state, French officials said.

For so-called critical components, the government demands full access to potential suppliers' technology: motherboards, encryption keys and code. In the past years, Nokia Oyj, Cisco Systems Inc and Ericsson AB have all supplied that information - Huawei hasn't, so it isn't eligible. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Singapore is first stop abroad for Lufthansa's innovation hub

Islamic browser promises better Web experience

Nick Clegg uses debut as Facebook lobbyist to win over EU

Apple's partners quicken shift from China as trade tensions rise

Halal Internet? Islamic browser promises better Web experience

Bing outage in China was technical error, not censors' block: source

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening