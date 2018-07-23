You are here

Home > Technology

French IT services group Atos to buy Syntel of US

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 6:33 AM

BP_Atos_230718_10.jpg
"In particular, the highly complementary portfolio, customer base, and geographic footprint of the combination between Atos and Syntel will significantly enhance our presence in North America," said chief executive Thierry Breton.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French IT services group Atos said on Sunday it has agreed to buy US information technology group Syntel in a move to significantly expand its presence in North America.

Atos said in a statement that it will acquire Syntel for US$41 per share which amounts to around US$3.4 billion.

"This transaction is a major step in the strategy of Atos to reach a global scale," the French company said.

"In particular, the highly complementary portfolio, customer base, and geographic footprint of the combination between Atos and Syntel will significantly enhance our presence in North America," said chief executive Thierry Breton.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Syntel generated revenues of US$924 million in 2017, of which 89 per cent was in North America.

Its operating margin - underlying profits measured as a proportion of sales - stood at 25 per cent.

It employs 23,000 engineers in 30 countries, with over 18,000 staff based in India.

Atos said the total cost benefits were estimated at US$120 million per year.

"Strong portfolio and complementary customer base between the two companies will generate multiple cross-selling opportunities," it said.

Syntel's co-founder and co-chairman Bharat Desai said the tie-up "is a very exciting development for Syntel. The Syntel board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and believes that the agreement with Atos achieves that objective and delivers a win-win proposition to our customers and employees."

AFP

Technology

Apple looking into complaints of fraudulent iTunes charges

China is so wild about tech it even loves waiters that can't serve

Amrock's US$706m lawsuit loss draws out surprise whistle blowers

Nasa prepares to fly probe into Sun's scorching atmosphere

SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded

Inside the mating rituals of big brands and viral online stars

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening