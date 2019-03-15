German court rejects motions against 5G spectrum auction

[BERLIN] A German court said on Friday it had rejected emergency motions filed by Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland against rules for Germany's upcoming auction of 5G mobile spectrum.

"The auction of spectrum for the new 5G mobile generation can begin," an administrative court in the western city of Cologne said in a statement.

The decision should clear the way for Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) to begin the auction of 5G spectrum on March 19.

REUTERS