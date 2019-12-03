You are here

Home > Technology

Germany aims to shield tech firms from non-EU takeovers

Amendment to Foreign Trade Regulation will allow Berlin to block foreign purchases of stakes in tech firms
Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt am Main

GERMANY'S economy ministry said last Thursday that it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of high-tech firms, against a backdrop of growing alarm about Chinese firms buying up German know-how.

The ministry said it had drafted an amendment to the Foreign Trade Regulation that would allow the government to review or block foreign purchases of stakes as low as 10 per cent in "critical technology" companies.

It would affect firms working in the areas of robotics, artificial intelligence, semi-conductors, biotechnology and quantum technology.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's not about banning acquisitions, but about being able to look at them more closely in cases where it concerns critical technologies," the ministry said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

MSCI starts closing its open door to China

The move goes further than previous efforts by Berlin to protect strategic firms from foreign acquisitions.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier will unveil the proposal at a Berlin press conference.

Concern has mounted in recent years as Chinese companies have bought up or purchased controlling stakes in high-tech firms, airports and harbours in countries across the European Union.

In Germany, the 2016 takeover of industrial robotics Kuka by Chinese household goods maker Midea sparked an outcry with critics saying that vital technologies were being sold off to Beijing.

The German government responded in 2017 by announcing closer scrutiny of acquisitions by non-EU firms, doubling to four months the time for reviews, and strengthening its veto powers.

Berlin toughened its stance again last December with stricter rules to shield "critical infrastructure" sectors such as energy, defence and telecoms from such takeovers.

Those regulations made it possible for the government to review purchases of stakes as low as 10 per cent in such companies, down from 25 per cent previously.

But it still did not cover companies like Kuka - something that Mr Altmaier's latest proposal seeks to address at a time when Germany is pushing to ramp up its hi-tech sector.

During a visit to Berlin in July 2018, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang sought to reassure anxious Germans.

Investments from China "do not threaten your national security", he said, stressing that Chinese firms wanted to learn from German "experiences and technologies".

That same month, the German government took a minority stake in electricity transmission firm 50Hertz, thwarting Chinese investors from buying into the company.

In another case last year, Berlin came close to using its veto right for the first time to halt the sale of machine tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning to China's Yantai Taihai Corporation.

Yantai preemptively abandoned its bid, avoiding the need for a veto.

Germany is far from alone in trying to curb Chinese appetite for European firms.

Sweden's Volvo Cars, Italian tyre-maker Pirelli and the French holiday group Club Med have all passed into Chinese hands this decade.

From just 2.1 billion euros (S$3.2 billion) in 2010, Chinese direct investment into the European Union hit a peak of 37.2 billion in 2016, according to a study by the Rhodium research group.

The volume of Chinese investments has dropped since, as Beijing clamped down on overindebted firms and European governments scrambled to tighten regulations.

Much of the Chinese investment has come from state-controlled groups, the study found.

Economy Minister Altmaier said that German companies were increasingly competing against rivals who benefitted from state intervention and protectionist policies.

"This is an unequal fight that our firms are losing more and more," he told DPA news agency.

Mr Altmaier's latest push to curb China's buying spree comes as the German government faces pressure to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from developing the country's next-generation 5G mobile network.

Critics, led by Washington, said that Huawei has close ties to the Chinese government, and its equipment could be used to spy for Beijing. Huawei has strongly denied the allegations.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has so far resisted the calls to ban Huawei from the bidding process, saying those involved in the 5G rollout would have to comply with stringent security standards.

But opponents accuse her government of bowing to the economic might of China, Germany's largest trading partner. AFP

Technology

Shares of Indian telcos surge after mobile phone tariffs raised

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

LG replaces CEO, top executives after losses

Israel's drone industry becomes global force

Online sales break Black Friday record as clicks beat queues

China introduces mandatory face scans for phone users

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 06:01 AM
Garage

Digital payment platform FinAccel raises US$90m in Series C funding

SINGAPORE-BASED consumer credit startup FinAccel on Tuesday said it has raised US$90 million in an oversubscribed...

Dec 3, 2019 05:58 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks retreat on economy and trade jitters

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stepped back from last week's record highs on Monday, with weak US manufacturing data and...

Dec 3, 2019 05:55 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag

[BENGALURU] European shares posted their biggest daily drop in two months on Monday, with most major markets...

Dec 3, 2019 05:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil futures edge up on talk of further Opec+ supply curbs

[NEW YORK] Oil futures gained about 1 per cent on Monday on hints the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

Dec 3, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US factory activity, construction spending unexpectedly fall

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity contracted further in November amid a slump in new orders while construction...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly