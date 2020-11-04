GIC-backed SpaceDC launches data centre in Jakarta

GIC-BACKED SpaceDC on Wednesday launched JAK2 - a 1.45 megawatt (MW) premium data centre catered for the South-east Asia market. The facility is based in Jakarta, Indonesia, the data centre company said in a press statement.

JAK2 - established in partnership with GIC - is the first data centre by SpaceDC. It has been certified as a Tier III facility by global data centre authority Uptime Institute. A Tier III facility requires no shutdowns when equipment needs maintenance or replacement.

The new facility will have a guaranteed 99.982 per cent availability and will be powered with onsite power generators and transformers. It was also built with smart green features.

It features dedicated staging and storage rooms, as well as office spaces and meeting rooms, for companies looking to scale up their IT operations quickly, SpaceDC said.

SpaceDC noted that companies looking to remotely set up and manage their operations can use JAK2's "Smart Hands" service, with onsite technicians available to provide 24/7 support. Support includes managing deliveries and installations, performing compliance, updating software and equipment audits.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SpaceDC chief executive Darren Hawkins said: "With the connectivity afforded by this facility, local and global brands will now have access to a world-class data centre facility to connect to the South-east Asia region - a region whose Internet economy has been valued at over US$100 billion, and is expected to swell to US$300 billion by 2025."

In addition, SpaceDC has started construction for JAK1, an upcoming 24 MW Tier III facility that will feature a larger campus with higher performance capabilities for customers looking to grow their IT infrastructure. JAK1 will be launched in 2021.