 Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Technology

Google co-founder Brin opens family office in Singapore

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:25 PM

[SINGAPORE] Google co-founder Sergey Brin has opened a family office in Singapore to help manage his fortune, making him the latest tycoon to establish a private investment company in the financial hub.

The company overseeing the assets of Mr Brin, the world's ninth-richest person with wealth of US$86.5 billion, set up its Singapore branch late last year, according to documents filed with the corporate regulator.

The ultra-wealthy have increasingly chosen the city-state in recent years to open so-called "family offices" focused on handling their fortunes and lives, among them British billionaire inventor James Dyson.

They are attracted by the city-state's low tax rates, political stability, and incentives such as a scheme giving investors a pathway to permanent residency.

The city-state of 5.7 million, which has a large expatriate population, is home to about 200 single-family offices overseeing assets worth some US$20 billion, according to the government.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Singapore is also widely seen as having received a boost from long-running turbulence in rival financial hub Hong Kong.

According to the documents filed with the regulator, the Singapore office of Mr Brin's US-based Bayshore Global Management will mainly focus on managing family investments.

The office of Mr Brin, 47, is named after North Bayshore, the area of Mountain View, California where Google has its headquarters.

Mr Brin and Larry Page co-founded the internet search engine - now a unit of parent company Alphabet - in 1998. They stepped down from their roles at the helm of Alphabet in 2019.

Google has its Asian headquarters in Singapore.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations

Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws, eyes expansion

Alphabet profit rockets, fuelled by Google ads

Google beats Microsoft to snag cloud services partnership with Ford

Electrolux sees continued boost from stay-at-home trend after Q4 profit beat

SpaceX aims to launch 'all-civilian' trip into orbit

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 05:19 PM
Transport

COE prices mostly down, but premiums for commerical vehicles continue to climb

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 3) but...

Feb 3, 2021 04:54 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 17 imported and one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Feb 3), taking Singapore's total to...

Feb 3, 2021 04:49 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied at the open on Wednesday, building on the previous session's strong gains...

Feb 3, 2021 04:40 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eked out fresh gains on Wednesday, in line with a global advance and extending a rally...

Feb 3, 2021 04:20 PM
Consumer

Blackstone enters exclusive talks for Fancl Asia unit: sources

[HONG KONG] Blackstone Group is in exclusive talks to acquire Japanese skincare brand Fancl's Asia business outside...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

Passport of Sen Yue non-executive chairman impounded amid CAD probe

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for