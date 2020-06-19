You are here

Google giving US$1b in ads to non-profits this year

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 8:21 AM

AB_google_190620.jpg
Google on Thursday boosted to US$1 billion the amount of free advertising it will give non-profits this year, taking special interest in groups combatting racism and damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Thursday boosted to US$1 billion the amount of free advertising it will give non-profits this year, taking special interest in groups combatting racism and damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

The internet titan increased its free advertising initiative by US$200 million, with the added funding intended for non-profits "tackling pressing issues like Covid-19 response and recovery - especially in hard-hit developing economies - and fighting racial injustice around the world," Google Ad Grants head Michelle Hurtado said in a blog post.

Since 2003, Ad Grants has provided non-profits with up to US$10,000 per month in free ads served up with internet search results, in an effort to help the groups attract donors, recruit volunteers, and promote their missions, according to Ms Hurtado.

Netflix chief Reed Hastings and his philanthropist wife Patty Quillin this week gave US$120 million to two historically black US colleges to fund full scholarships for students.

The gift to Spelman College and Morehouse College - both in Atlanta - and the United Negro College Fund was touted as the largest-ever contribution by an individual in support of such scholarships.

Ms Quillin and Mr Hastings said they hoped the scholarships help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."

Apple recently launched a US$100 million initiative to combat systemic racism, and Google has committed US$275 million to help black artists on YouTube, fund African-American small businesses and other projects.

AFP

