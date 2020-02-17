You are here

Home > Technology

Google in talks with publishers to pay for displaying news

Early-stage talks are mainly with French and other European publishers about paying licensing fees
Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Brussels

ALPHABET Inc's Google is in discussions with publishers about paying licensing fees to include excerpts of their articles in Google News search results.

The early-stage talks are taking place primarily with French and other European publishers, and may not lead to any agreements, a person familiar with the matter said. A deal would apply only to news products such as the Google News vertical, they added, not general Web content queries. Google sparked an outcry in France last autumn after it said it would show stripped-down French news search results that wouldn't include article previews or snippets following a new copyright law.

It led French publishers and officials, who had hoped to win compensation from platforms as part of the new law, to accuse the search giant of strong-arming them. French antitrust regulators at the time said they would investigate Google over its implementation of the rules.

News executives have been calling on Facebook Inc and Google to pay for the rights to host their articles. They argue that their journalism is what's drawing users to those platforms, while the two tech giants are capturing most of the online advertising dollars. Richard Gingras, Google's vice-president of news, said helping people find quality journalism is "important to informed democracy and helps support a sustainable news industry".

SEE ALSO

Google mulls licensing deals with news media: sources

"We're talking with partners and looking at more ways to expand our ongoing work with publishers," he added.

In Europe, Google's rocky relationships with publishers have led to legal action, long European Union antitrust investigations and an EU copyright directive that allows news outlets to seek payment from internet sites that display their articles. France was the first country to implement the new rules.

In October, Facebook introduced a separate news section in its flagship app and agreed to pay some publishers US$1 million to US$3 million a year to put their articles in it.

In an earnings call recently, News Corp chief executive officer Robert Thomson mentioned Google by name, saying there are "positive signs" the search company's CEO Sundar Pichai "has a thoughtful appreciation for the profound social influence of high quality journalism". The Wall Street Journal reported the discussions earlier. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Cloud computing: invisible, versatile and highly profitable

Facebook allows US political candidates to run sponsored content

Google mulls licensing deals with news media: sources

China's e-commerce sector helps cushion retail losses caused by Covid-19 outbreak

US accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran

Indian court orders telcos to clear dues by March 17, threatens contempt

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 16, 2020 11:24 PM
Real Estate

Parc Canberra condominium sells 64% of its 496 units

THE 496-unit executive condominium project Parc Canberra has sold at least 64 per cent or 316 apartments at an...

Feb 16, 2020 09:22 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Three new cases confirmed in Singapore, two linked to Grace Assembly church

Singapore

Feb 16, 2020 07:39 PM
Companies & Markets

ASL Marine halves Q2 losses to S$4.16m due to cost reduction

MAINBOARD-LISTED ASL Marine managed to halve its second-quarter losses as a result of cost reduction. The company...

Feb 16, 2020 07:17 PM
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates, rental waivers among Covid-19 measures, says Heng

FAMILIES will get help with daily expenses and firms can look forward to tax rebates in the Budget on Tuesday as the...

Feb 16, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering inks Korean JV agreement for line maintenance

MAINBOARD-LISTED SIA Engineering has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Air Innovation Korea to form a line...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly