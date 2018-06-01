You are here

Home > Technology

Google launches second China-specific app; aims to woo biggest smartphone market

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180601_SUNDAR_3457285.jpg
Google has been trying to expand its operations in China. CEO Sundar Pichai has made several visits to the country and has spoken at two China government forums since December. In March, he spoke at the China Development Forum in Beijing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

ALPHABET INC'S Google has launched a file managing tool in several Chinese app stores as it looks for fresh inroads into the world's biggest smartphone market, where most of the Internet giant's top products remain banned.

The US firm on Thursday released a China-specific version of "Files Go", a storage management tool for smartphones, the second China-specific app it has released since its flagship services were banned.

The app, which has a small number of users compared to Google's flagship search and app store products, is also the first it has launched on third-party Chinese app stores including those hosted by Baidu Inc, Xiaomi Technologies Co Ltd and Huawei Culture Co Ltd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China has represented a black hole on Google's global map since regulators began banning the company's products in 2010 when it refused to censor results in line with local laws.

Its search engine is banned in the Chinese market along with its app store, email and cloud storage services.

China's cyber regulators say restrictions on foreign media and Internet platforms are designed to block influences that contravene stability and socialist ideas.

Google has been trying to expand its operations in China and has launched a dedicated artificial intelligence research hub in Beijing, but its return to providing consumer products has been slow amid tightening censorship regulations.

Google has, however, ramped up its China efforts recently. Chief executive Sundar Pichai has made several visits to the country and has spoken at two Chinese government forums since December.

Last year, Google released its "Google Translate" app in China. It is maintained by Google's local joint venture.

The "Files Go" app, which helps users free up storage space, has been developed by Google's Next Billion program that targets developing markets, including India and Indonesia, where there are a large number of people using low-end smartphones.

While Google's consumer services are largely blocked in China, its Android operating system is used widely by top smartphone vendors, including Xiaomi and Huawei phones. REUTERS

Technology

Read about Grab's reach in BT Weekend

Price war, proxy war make for one messy telco war

Uber, Waymo in talks on tie-up over self-driving vehicles

Tata Consultancy CEO sets sights even higher after US$32b rally

Chinese WeWork rival said to seek fresh funding to expand

Facebook users make appearance in Cambridge Analytica bankruptcy

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening