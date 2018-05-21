You are here

Home > Technology

Google pushes AI for upgraded news app

While the app will enable users to get "personalised" news, it will also include top stories, aiming to break the "filter bubble" of info designed to reinforce people's biases
Mon, May 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FOR its updated news application, Google is doubling down on the use of artificial intelligence as part of an effort to weed out disinformation and help users get viewpoints beyond their own "filter bubble".

Google chief Sundar Pichai, who unveiled the updated Google News earlier this month, said the app now "surfaces the news you care about from trusted sources while still giving you a full range of perspectives on events". It marks Google's latest effort to be at the centre of online news and includes a new push to help publishers get paid subscribers through the tech giant's platform.

According to product chief Trystan Upstill, the news app "uses the best of artificial intelligence to find the best of human intelligence - the great reporting done by journalists around the globe". While the app will enable users to get "personalised" news, it will also include top stories for all readers, aiming to break the so-called filter bubble of information designed to reinforce people's biases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Having a productive conversation or debate requires everyone to have access to the same information," Mr Upstill said. He said the "full coverage" feed would be the same for everyone - "an unpersonalised view of events from a range of trusted news sources". Some journalism industry veterans were sceptical about the effort to replace human editors with machine curators.

"There's been a fantasy of (algorithmic) personalised news for a long time," said New York University journalism professor Meredith Broussard. "Nobody has ever gotten it right. I think that news designers and home page editors do a good job of curating already."

Google and Facebook have also been criticised for scooping up most online ad revenues and for enabling false information to spread.

Recently, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson called for an "algorithm review board" that would "oversee these historically influential digital platforms and ensure that there is no algorithmic abuse or censorship."

In the new app, Google's "newsstand" addresses some concerns by allowing users to sign up for subscriptions using their Google accounts, and will enable publishers to connect with readers directly.

Dan Kennedy, a Northeastern University journalism professor, said the revamped news app appears to be positive for the news ecosystem.

"For many years, Google refused to share ad revenues with news organisations on the grounds that Google was driving traffic to them, and that it was up to those organisations to figure out how to monetise that traffic," Mr Kennedy said.

"Now, with more than 90 per cent of all new digital ad revenues going to Google and Facebook, Google is finally acknowledging that it's time to try something else."

Nicholas Diakopoulos, a Northwestern University professor specialising in computational and data journalism, said the impact of Google's changes remain to be seen.

Mr Diakopoulos said algorithmic and personalised news can be positive for "engagement" but may only benefit a handful of news organisations.

His research found that "Google concentrates its attention on a relatively small number of publishers, it's quite concentrated." Google's effort to identify and prioritise "trusted" news sources may also be problematic, according to Mr Diakopoulos.

"Maybe it's good for the big guys, or the (publishers) who have figured out how to game the algorithm," he said. "But what about the local news sites, what about the new news sites that don't have a long track record?"

Mr Diakopoulos said that while AI can offer some advantages in news curation, "you still need people involved in many different ways. you need to reflect human values, editorial values... you can't quantify every aspect that might be important to an editorial decision". The growing importance of the platforms raise the questions of whether Google and Facebook are "media" companies and not simply technology firms, a moniker both have resisted.

Mr Diakopoulos said Google "is becoming more and more like a media company", although that is sometimes difficult to define. "Yahoo started as a tech company and became a media company, and maybe Google is headed in that direction," he said. AFP

Technology

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

Engine Biosciences to raise additional funding next year

Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany

Apple-Samsung 7-year iPhone design features copying case goes to jury

Revamped YouTube Music aims to better appeal to local audio tastes

Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws

Editor's Choice

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
2 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
3 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
4 Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib
5 ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_NAHTRADE21_3443351.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

BT_20180521_RCCOL21_3443364.jpg
May 21, 2018
Stocks

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening