You are here

Home > Technology

Google to introduce new browser tools on privacy, ad transparency

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 7:17 AM

lwx_google_090519_50.jpg
Alphabet Inc unit Google in the coming months plans to introduce new internet browser tools to limit how users' web activity is tracked by advertising companies and give them greater insight into why certain ads are shown to them, the company announced in blog posts on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOUNTAIN VIEW] Alphabet Inc unit Google in the coming months plans to introduce new internet browser tools to limit how users' web activity is tracked by advertising companies and give them greater insight into why certain ads are shown to them, the company announced in blog posts on Tuesday.

"Our experience shows that people prefer ads that are personalized to their needs and interests - but only if those ads offer transparency, choice and control," Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice-president for ads and commerce, said in one of the blog posts.

The tool would enable users of Google's Chrome browser to delete cookies, which are virtual tracking chips that some companies use to document browsing behavior, without having to also remove cookies that enable easy log-ins to websites, Google said. It added that it also would restrict some possible methods websites may use to circumvent the new tool.

A separate add-on, which will work in multiple browsers, will list the companies involved in delivering an ad to a user, including intermediaries between the advertiser and publisher, Google said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Google announced several other new privacy controls and policies at its annual developers' conference on Tuesday, at a time when increased public scrutiny is forcing greater transparency in Silicon Valley.

REUTERS

Technology

Google bucks soaring smartphone prices with new Pixel

Bitcoin nears US$6,000 as more institutions embrace it

As Wall Street IPO looms, Uber clings to hard-knuckled tactics in pursuit of growth

SoftBank sees small profit rise; all eyes on Vision Fund IPO plans

Pandora to cut 1,200 jobs as Q1 profit, sales fall

Trek 2000 International posts 79.7% slide in Q1 net profit to US$112,000

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening