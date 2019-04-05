You are here

Home > Technology

Google to pull plug on artificial intelligence ethics council: Vox

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 8:12 AM

BP_GOOGLE_050419_24.jpg
Alphabet Inc's Google is dissolving its AI (artificial intelligence) ethics council a week after it was formed, amid controversy over its board members, online news portal Vox reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google is dissolving its AI (artificial intelligence) ethics council a week after it was formed, amid controversy over its board members, online news portal Vox reported on Thursday.

The council, launched last Tuesday, was meant to provide recommendations for Google and other companies and researchers working in areas such as facial recognition software, a form of automation that has prompted concerns about racial bias and other limitations.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Facebook vows to block foreign ad-buying during Australia's election

Amazon's Bezos, ex-wife reach biggest divorce deal in history

Amazon working on internet-serving satellite network

Snapchat launches own multi-player gaming platform

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

Thyssenkrupp to set up 3D printing innovation centre in Singapore

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

lwx_mak_050419_2.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

lwx_koh_050419_4.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Technology

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening