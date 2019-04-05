Google to pull plug on artificial intelligence ethics council: Vox

Alphabet Inc's Google is dissolving its AI (artificial intelligence) ethics council a week after it was formed, amid controversy over its board members, online news portal Vox reported on Thursday.

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google is dissolving its AI (artificial intelligence) ethics council a week after it was formed, amid controversy over its board members, online news portal Vox reported on Thursday.

The council, launched last Tuesday, was meant to provide recommendations for Google and other companies and researchers working in areas such as facial recognition software, a form of automation that has prompted concerns about racial bias and other limitations.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS