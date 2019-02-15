You are here

Home > Technology

Google to spend US$13b on data centres, offices across US

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190215_GOOGLE40A6_3696676.jpg
Doubling down on hiring people across the country could help spread Google's political influence at a time when lawmakers and regulators are asking tougher questions about the Internet giant's data-driven business model and approach to privacy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

ALPHABET Inc's Google plans to spend US$13 billion on data centers and offices across the US in 2019, saying the investment will create thousands of new construction jobs in states outside its traditional base of California.

The new spending builds on US$9 billion the company put into expanding across the country last year. By the end of 2019, Google will have a presence in 24 states, chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Wednesday.

As many as 10,000 new construction jobs could be created in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia, Mr Pichai said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Doubling down on hiring people across the country could help spread Google's political influence at a time when lawmakers and regulators are asking tougher questions about the Internet giant's data-driven business model and approach to privacy.

At Congressional hearings in 2018, conservative politicians repeatedly accused the company of having a left-wing bias because most of its employees were based in stereotypically liberal California.

The spending also underlines how much money Google is pouring into data centers, which are key for its growing cloud-services business as well as supporting its core search and ad products. Though the company's revenue continues marching steadily upward, costs are growing too, weighing down margins.

Google isn't the only tech giant working to spread its growing workforce across the US. Apple Inc is investing US$1 billion in new offices in Austin that could bring as many as 15,000 new jobs to the Texas capital.

And Amazon.com Inc plans to cluster thousands of new jobs in New York City and Virginia after selecting the two locations from a list of dozens of potential US locations. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Circles.Life to expand into Taiwan, Australia in 2019

Hacked versions of iPhone apps being distributed

Online platforms to compensate creators under new EU rules

Hedge fund billionaire invests in Swedish AI startup

Time is ripe for S'pore to review digital taxation

Achieving cybersecurity can yield a competitive advantage

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 How a 27-year-old CEO built a near US$1b fashion startup in South-east Asia

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening