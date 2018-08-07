You are here

Home > Technology

Google welcome in China if it obeys laws, state media says

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 4:07 PM

file71cizv0ocig146flnga7.jpg
Google, the world's biggest search engine, is welcome to return to China as long as it complies with the nation's laws and right to control the internet within its borders, the People's Daily said.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] Google, the world's biggest search engine, is welcome to return to China as long as it complies with the nation's laws and right to control the internet within its borders, the People's Daily said.

The opinion piece in the state-run newspaper said the Alphabet Inc unit's 2010 withdrawal from China, when it complained about hacking and censorship, was a mistake that caused it to miss out on opportunities. It also made Google a politicized brand, a "tragedy" for the company, the newspaper said. The column, however, was later removed from both the People's Daily website as well as its Facebook and Twitter feeds without explanation.

Google is looking at ways to re-enter China, home to the biggest pool of internet users, through a search app that complies with Chinese censorship as well as partnerships with local companies, people familiar with the matter have said. After withdrawing, most of its services were blocked in the country. News of a potential return have been met with resistance from employees and criticism from human rights advocates and lawmakers.

"The decision to exit the Chinese market was a huge blunder, which made the company miss golden chances in the mainland's internet development," the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party said. "Google is welcome to return to the mainland, but it's a prerequisite that it must comply with the requirements of the law."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The commentary reflects China's long-held line that all foreign companies wishing to offer services in the country must abide by local standards. Chinese tech giants are constantly censored with posts deemed harmful to social order quickly erased from public view. These have run the gamut from news of protests to the cartoon character Winnie the Pooh after it was compared to China's President Xi Jinping. Facebook and Twitter remain blocked as well.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan: sources

Tesla starts hiring in China before breaking ground in Shanghai

Chinese tech 'wolf' Huawei stalks Apple and Samsung

SoftBank weighs largest public listing ever

A generation grows up in China without Google, Facebook or Twitter

Facebook shares rise on optimism for banking relationships

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Are you a bookkeeper or work in data entry? Your job might be at risk

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening