You are here

Home > Technology

Google won't renew Pentagon AI drone deal after staff backlash

Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 8:22 AM

2018-05-25T160358Z_1888774717_RC1584EA76D0_RTRMADP_3_GOOGLE-LOGO.JPG
Google decided not to renew its contract with a Pentagon drone program once it expires, after extensive protests from employees of the internet giant.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google decided not to renew its contract with a Pentagon drone program once it expires, after extensive protests from employees of the internet giant.

Diane Greene, head of the cloud business at Alphabet Inc's Google, told staff on Friday that the company will let the deal lapse when it runs out in March 2019, according to people familiar with the meeting.

Signed last September, the contract lets the Defense Department use Google artificial intelligence tools to analyse drone footage for an initiative called Project Maven. It was part of a major push by Ms Greene to break into the lucrative business of selling cloud services to the government, where Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp dominate.

"We've always said this was an 18-month contract that we did, so it ends in March of 2019. And there will be no follow-on to Maven," Ms Greene told cloud division staff on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Pentagon deal sparked a huge debate inside Google, which has historically avoided most military work. More than 4,000 employees signed a letter asking to cancel the contract and demanded that Google and its AI technology should not be in the business of war. At least a dozen staff resigned over the issue.

Gizmodo reported Ms Greene's decision earlier on Friday. A Google spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ms Greene's division is also pushing for a much larger Pentagon cloud deal - the multibillion-dollar Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI contract.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

06779294.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

New twist to diplomatic dance: Trump says North Korea summit now on

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

ST_20180602_VNBANDAR_4030601.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening