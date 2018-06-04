Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

STARTING Monday, some riders of Singapore-based ridehailing platform Grab will be able to sample or purchase snacks, beverages and beauty items during their rides.

This follows a partnership between Grab and Cargo, a US-based provider of in-car goods and services for the rideshare economy.

Named Grab&Go, the partnership allows riders to choose from a mix of complimentary samples and premium retail products (from brands such as Kellogg’s, Biore UV, Novu and Unilever’s Lux Luminique) when riding in Grab&Go-equipped vehicles.

Grab driver-partners will earn money each time a rider uses Grab&Go, whether he or she makes a purchase or take something for free, said Grab.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

“This will allow Grab driver-partners to earn an additional S$75-250 each month, and improve their ratings, by providing these items to passengers.”

To order, riders open Grab&Go’s digital menu (www.grabgo.sg) on their smartphones, select the products that they will like to purchase, and enter a unique five-digit code to ensure that payment goes to the right driver. The additional cost will be added to the rider’s final Grab fare. At the end of the ride, the driver will pass the rider his or her products.

Interested Grab drivers can sign up for the service from Monday. Grab&Go marks Cargo’s first international expansion.

Following the launch of Grab&Go in Singapore, Cargo and Grab will expand the offering across Grab’s other South-east Asian markets.