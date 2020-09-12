You are here

Home > Technology
PERSPECTIVE

Heading towards more digital and virtual events

Asia's US$500 billion events market needs more than "Zoom calls" to be a digital success.
Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200912_APPLE_4238281.jpg
Tens of thousands of people attended the Singapore FinTech Festival at Singapore Expo last year. For the first time this year, the fintech extravaganza will be predominantly virtual.
BT FILE PHOTO

BT_20200912_APPLE_4238281.jpg
Large technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Facebook are known to be developing their own AR headsets aimed at consumers.
BT FILE PHOTO

THE Covid-19 pandemic during the first half of the year has triggered an onslaught of digital and virtual events, including in Singapore, but the winners and losers remain to be seen.

Master event organiser and self-help guru Tony Robbins, who works with celebrities, top athletes, and Fortune 500 leaders, has for the first time launched a virtual edition of his wildly successful business and personal growth seminar.

Not limited by location, users tuned in from around the world in August.

In Asia, the region's most popular events - including in fields like technology, innovation, and startups - will similarly need to be smart about transitioning to virtual delivery.

Asia's events market is estimated to be worth a half trillion dollars by the middle of the decade (2026), according to Allied Market Research.

SEE ALSO

Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

However, those organisers unable to create dynamic and immersive experiences for viewers, tuning in from their home offices and living rooms, will find themselves with a much smaller slice of the US$500 billion pie.

Governments like Singapore's have a real stake in this space, too, with annual technology and innovation festivals to showcase national success stories.

The upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival, a staple of the Asian events scene, draws a global audience including senior delegates from the private sector and government.

For the first time this year, the fintech extravaganza will be predominantly virtual - even as the government slowly raises the cap on public events to 250 attendees.

Last year, the Singapore Fintech Festival drew tens of thousands.

A new role for augmented reality

Augmented reality (AR) has proven to be a key technology in industries like manufacturing, logistics, and engineering, but it also has a new role to play in the burgeoning virtual events world.

The technology most famously hit the mainstream consciousness with the release of Pokemon GO in 2016, a hit mobile game that overlaid virtual Pokemon characters onto streets, living rooms, and parks.

But cute Pokemon aside, large technology companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple are known to be developing their own AR headsets aimed at consumers.

One day soon, AR glasses and headsets may become as commonplace as our smartphones - but for now it remains a relatively niche technology category for specific industries and gaming.

For event organisers, and specifically presenters delivering their keynotes over a streaming service like Zoom, AR creates new opportunities to be something different than just another talking head on a screen.

Indeed, AR is allowing for more immersive and visually-striking events and presentations to be delivered virtually, whether it's a TED talk or keynote at a regional technology conference.

Whether it's a 3D model of a Formula 1 racing car engine floating next to the presenter, or a PowerPoint slide showing graphs and data, AR can create more engaging experiences for audiences.

As with any emerging technology, this space will blossom as more awareness of the possibilities becomes available and mainstream.

Right now, too many event organisers and presenters are still unaware of the relative ease of broadcast AR-powered presentations from their smartphones - even though the technology exists.

Virtual events: a passing fad?

And as with the apps ecosystem that evolved around the iPhone, as more developers create AR models and capabilities for events and presenters, the category will become self-sustaining.

The real question is whether virtual events are here to stay, or simply a passing fad.

Our view is that this is the beginning of a longer-term trend for the events industry, and by implication for AR's role therein.

While physical events will eventually resume, a whole new segment of events - the virtual event - is being created as we speak.

If we look even longer down the road, the world is going more rather than less digital and virtual.

As economies and technology develop, especially in high-growth markets like Asia, the day will come when virtual events alone command half trillion dollar market valuations.

Those looking for a slice of that future digital pie should get started now, dig in for the long haul, and commit to delivering more immersive virtual events for audiences.

Augmented reality will place a key part in achieving that.

  • The writer is founder of Hiverlab, a Singapore-headquartered media technology startup

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Stratech required to make exit offer for SGX delisting

AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

IBM says US should adopt new export controls on facial recognition systems

Waze closes Singapore and Apac sales offices, lays off 5% of global workforce

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

France wants EU to push ahead with digital tax if global efforts fail

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 11:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

HOMEGROWN insurer Singapore Life (Singlife) intends to merge with Aviva Singapore in a deal valued at S$3.2 billion...

Sep 11, 2020 11:04 PM
Transport

Nissan to issue US$8b in US dollar-denominated debt

[TOKYO] Japan's Nissan Motor will issue US$8 billion in dollar-denominated debt and is considering euro-denominated...

Sep 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes ahead of new season

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that the Premier League's decision to return to a system...

Sep 11, 2020 10:42 PM
Consumer

Harvard, Princeton rush to sell debt to yield-hungry buyers

[NEW YORK] In a world of falling interest rates, US universities like Harvard and Princeton are finding love for...

Sep 11, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Biden joins Pence, Cuomo at masked New York 9/11 memorial in crisis year

[NEW YORK] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Vice-President Mike Pence, and New York Governor Andrew...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.