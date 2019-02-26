You are here

Home > Technology

HMD Global launches Nokia smartphone with 5-camera array

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190226_KELHMD26_3706387.jpg
The Nokia 9 PureView features two 12 megapixel colour sensors and three 12 megapixel monochrome sensors.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Barcelona

HMD Global, the Finnish company which owns the rights to use the Nokia brand for mobile phones, has launched a smartphone with an array of five camera lenses designed to appeal to camera enthusiasts.

The Nokia 9 PureView heads a range of smartphones announced by HMD on Sunday, including an entry-level and two mid-level handsets, all designed to work with Google's Android One, which guarantees two years' of operating system upgrades.

The company was showing it could innovate by delivering the world's first five-camera array system in a smartphone, chief executive Florian Seiche said in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also refreshed its devices in the mid-market, where it already has a top-five ranking in many markets, and introduced a feature phone - the Nokia 210 - able to connect to the Internet using an Opera Mini browser, priced at an average US$35.

Mr Seiche said the Nokia range would serve users, particularly in emerging markets, from feature phone to mid-market devices.

He said that the mid-market Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 also appealed to users who wanted good value combined with the simplicity of a "pure" Android operating system, unencumbered with software installed by the device maker and with guaranteed upgrades.

"People tend to keep their smartphones longer," Mr Seiche said."People start thinking maybe for half the price I can get an experience just as good, and even lasts for a lifetime on our phone."

Analyst Frank Gillett at Forrester said the high-end photo features of the Nokia 9 PureView - including two 12 megapixel colour sensors and three 12 megapixel monochrome sensors - plus a full range of phones and features at affordable prices positioned Nokia to appeal to the hundreds of millions of smartphone buyers set to come online in India and China. "The Nokia models won't contend for leadership with Apple, Huawei and Samsung - but that's not their goal," he added.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available from March at an average price of US$699, and both the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 will be available in April, from US$139 and US$169 respectively, he said. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening