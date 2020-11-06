You are here

Huawei appeals ban from 5G networks in Sweden: telecom regulator

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 5:08 PM

Huawei has appealed Sweden's decision to exclude the Chinese telecom equipment maker from being a supplier in the roll-out of 5G networks in the Nordic country, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.
[STOCKHOLM] Huawei has appealed Sweden's decision to exclude the Chinese telecom equipment maker from being a supplier in the roll-out of 5G networks in the Nordic country, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.

"What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case," a PTS spokesperson said.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sweden last month became the latest country to ban Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

