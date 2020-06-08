You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:02 PM

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies has launched a British advertising blitz to highlight its role in building the country's broadband and mobile networks ahead of a UK security review that could see further restrictions on its activities.

Vice president Victor Zhang said Huawei had been in Britain for 20 years, during which time it had helped build the 3G and 4G mobile networks, and was committed to continuing to develop the connectivity the country needs.

"As a private company, 100 per cent owned by employees, our priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies build a better connected UK," he said on Monday.

"Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks."

The ads will run in national newspapers, business publications and online for three to four weeks.

SEE ALSO

London weighs backing HK against its trade with China

Britain designated Huawei a "high-risk vendor" in January, capping its 5G involvement at 35 per cent and excluding it from the data-heavy core of the network.

But pressure on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the United States and lawmakers in his own party has continued unabated. They say Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The United States has tightened sanctions on Huawei, limiting its ability to produce the microchips needed for its equipment.

British security officials are examining the impact of the new sanctions, and newspaper reports say they could recommend Huawei's involvement is reduced to zero over time.

Mr Zhang said he strongly opposed the US move, adding that the decision would damage the semiconductor industry's global supply chain.

"We are working closely with our partners and supplier to take a full and comprehensive examination of these new laws, and will discuss with customers and the government the next steps," he told reporters.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

South Korea court to rule on arrest warrant for Samsung heir

Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest

Hot stock: Creative Tech rallies to 1-year high after Super X-Fi online launch

Abu Dhabi to invest US$752m in Reliance Industries' digital arm

Apple preparing monthly iPad, Mac payment plans for Apple Card

Virtual certainty? Bankers ask if success of remote roadshows will last

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Government & Economy

Spain's economy heads for recession with sharp Q2 contraction, Bank of Spain says

[MADRID] Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16 per cent to 21.8 per cent in the second quarter due to the...

Jun 8, 2020 08:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil major BP to cut 15% of workforce

[LONDON] BP will cut about 15 per cent of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of chief...

Jun 8, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Arbitration over share-purchase dispute issued partial award, says SingPost

SINGAPORE Post on Monday said that an arbitration filed over a dispute in a share-purchase agreement has been issued...

Jun 8, 2020 07:14 PM
Government & Economy

Construction, marine and process sectors identified for Covid-19 surveillance testing

MORE regional screening centres (RSCs) will be set up across the country to conduct Covid-19 surveillance testing...

Jun 8, 2020 07:07 PM
Garage

DocDoc partners insurtech firm Kaitaiming to grow reach in China

SINGAPORE-BASED healthtech startup DocDoc has secured a strategic partnership with insurance risk-control firm...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.