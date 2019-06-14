You are here

Huawei moves to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban

Move shows that it wants to use Hongmeng operating system for gadgets such as smartphones, portable computers, robots, car televisions
Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA'S Huawei has applied to trademark its Hongmeng operating system (OS) in at least nine countries and Europe, data from a United Nations (UN) body showed, in a sign that it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets as US sanctions threaten its business model.

The move comes after the Trump administration put Huawei on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US tech companies such as Alphabet, whose Android OS is currently used in Huawei's phones.

Since then, Huawei - the world's biggest maker of telecoms network gear - has filed for a Hongmeng trademark in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) showed.

It also filed an application in Peru on May 27, according to the country's anti-trust agency Indecopi.

Huawei has a back-up OS in case it is cut off from US-made software, Richard Yu, CEO of the firm's consumer division, told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview earlier this year.

The firm, also the world's second-largest maker of smartphones, has not yet revealed details about its OS.

Its applications to trademark the OS show that Huawei wants to use Hongmeng for gadgets ranging from smartphones and portable computers to robots and car televisions.

In China, Huawei applied for a Hongmeng trademark in August last year and received a nod last month, according to a filing on China's intellectual property administration's website.

According to WIPO data, the earliest Huawei applications to trademark the Hongmeng OS outside China were made on May 14 to the European Union Intellectual Property Office and South Korea, or right after the United States flagged that it would stick Huawei on an export blacklist.

Huawei has come under mounting scrutiny for over a year, led by US allegations that "back doors" in its routers, switches and other gear could allow China to spy on US communications. The company has since denied that its products pose a security threat.

However, consumers have been spooked by how matters have escalated, with many looking to offload their devices on worries that they would be cut off from Android updates in the wake of the US blacklist.

Huawei's hopes to become the world's top-selling smartphone- maker in the fourth quarter this year have now been delayed, a senior Huawei executive said this week.

Peru's Indecopi has said that it needs more information from Huawei before it can register a trademark for Hongmeng in the country, where there are some 5.5 million Huawei phone users.

The agency did not give details on the documents that it had sought, but said that Huawei had up to nine months to respond. REUTERS

