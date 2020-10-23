You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei out-hustles Trump by hoarding chips vital for China 5G

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 10:24 AM

nz_Huawei_231085.jpg
Huawei Technologies quietly spent months racing to stockpile critical radio chips ahead of Trump administration sanctions, ensuring it can keep supplying Chinese carriers in their USS$170 billion rollout of 5G technology through at least 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Huawei Technologies quietly spent months racing to stockpile critical radio chips ahead of Trump administration sanctions, ensuring it can keep supplying Chinese carriers in their USS$170 billion rollout of 5G technology through at least 2021.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) began ramping up output in late 2019 of Huawei's 7-nanometre Tiangang communications chips, the most crucial element in 5G base stations, people familiar with the matter said.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer eventually shipped more than two million units at Huawei's behest ahead of the sanctions cutoff last month, one of the people said, asking not be identified discussing internal matters.

The sheer magnitude of orders at one point got TSMC executives wondering whether they had underestimated global demand, the person said.

Huawei's breakthrough in securing essential supplies underscores the mixed success of a US campaign against China's largest tech company since 2018.

SEE ALSO

Intel's revenue from data-centre business misses estimates, shares slide

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Citing national security concerns, the White House started by trying to curtail the sale of American software and circuitry to Huawei before finally enacting sweeping restrictions against its suppliers including TSMC.

It's that last salvo, a ban on the sale of ready-made, commercially available semiconductors, that finally knee-capped Huawei's smartphone business and forced it to curtail device production, the people said.

Representatives for Huawei and TSMC declined to comment.

But the Tiangang chip, designed inhouse by secretive division HiSilicon, has proven pivotal to keeping the 5G business afloat.

Huawei had leaned on TSMC in the months before Washington shut that loophole and it can now continue to supply China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp and China Unicom - the carrier trio now aggressively building out a nationwide 5G network Beijing considers instrumental to driving the world's No 2 economy.

A China Mobile representative declined to comment for this story. A China Telecom spokesperson said the company will communicate any impact from curbs on Huawei, but declined to comment on discussions about chip supply. Unicom representatives didn't respond to requests for comment.

"The US has demonstrated an intense will to restrict Huawei's ability to offer 5G technologies. The US government's assertions of extraterritoriality have made it more difficult for Huawei to maintain access to critical components," said Dan Wang, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics.

In 2012, just a third of Huawei's revenue was generated in China - that closed in on two-thirds last year. "Huawei is more dependent on domestic sales due to both US pressure as well as its strong hold over the fast-growing China market."

Huawei told Chinese wireless operators its component inventory was fully capable of supporting base station construction in 2021 and beyond, despite US sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has started shipping 5G base stations without American components since at least the end of last year.

It's unclear how long those stocks can last. Rotating chairman Guo Ping said last month the company has "sufficient" inventory for its communications equipment business.

But it's seeking supplies for the smartphone unit, which on Thursday unveiled potentially its last major phone before a shortage of components forces a rethink of the device lineup.

"We are suffering from the US government's third-round ban. This unfair ban," consumer business chief Richard Yu said during a live-streamed presentation.

Even assuming Huawei has cached enough silicon for Chinese carrier clients' purposes, it may have had to make sacrifices in performance because of shortages in second-tier components.

Resorting to less-sophisticated local alternatives may hinder areas such as power consumption rate, the people said.

To rectify that, Huawei's promised to compensate carriers for part of that additional electricity expense, they said. A typical 5G base station consumes roughly four times the power of a standard 4G model.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anand Srinivasan and Charles Shum said that gains made by China's tech leaders may be larger than prior generations for smartphones, cellular base stations, servers and chipsets, but less relevant amid the trade dispute. Huawei and peers face similar circumstances if the US restricts their IP use, but may still grow in China via vertical integration, according to the analysts.

While Washington is gaining ground in efforts to pressure allies from Australia to the UK to shun Huawei equipment, the Chinese company's main source of income remains its own home country.

Huawei has so far won more than half of the 5G orders from state-owned carriers this year, securing contracts worth billions of dollars, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Chinese carriers have built 690,000 5G base stations since the technology was commercialized about a year ago, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The nation's carriers have yet to announce base station procurement plans for 2021, but ministry officials said the country's network buildup will continue over the next three years.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Natural gas giant EQT to pursue takeover of rival CNX Resources

[NEW YORK] EQT Corp, the biggest producer of US natural gas, is seeking to acquire rival CNX Resources Corp,...

Oct 23, 2020 10:28 AM
Companies & Markets

First Reit's Indonesia unit asks to restructure master lease agreements

THE manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) on Thursday said it has received a request from its...

Oct 23, 2020 10:19 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on weak manufacturing survey, fading US stimulus hope

[SYDNEY] Australian shares fell on Friday, weighed down by miners, as weak manufacturing survey data and waning...

Oct 23, 2020 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

PayPal in talks to buy crypto firms including BitGo

[NEW YORK] PayPal Holdings is exploring acquisitions of cryptocurrency companies including Bitcoin custodian BitGo,...

Oct 23, 2020 10:11 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower Friday morning with investors turning their attention to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

One Asia Investment Partners' former managing director charged

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Pelosi says 'just about there' on US stimulus; Senate hurdle awaits

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for