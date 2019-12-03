You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei plans to shift research centre to Canada from US

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 12:11 PM

nz_huawei_031257.jpg
Huawei Technologies plans to shift its research centre to Canada from the US, said Ren Zhengfei, the founder of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, in an interview with Canada's Globe and Mail.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Huawei Technologies plans to shift its research centre to Canada from the US, said Ren Zhengfei, the founder of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, in an interview with Canada's Globe and Mail.

Mr Ren's remarks came as Reuters reported on Friday that the US is weighing expanding its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with US technology to Huawei. The US Commerce Department in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns.

Huawei's "centre for research and development will be moved out of the United States. And that will be relocated to Canada", Mr Ren told the Globe and Mail, adding that the company will also manufacture some mobile network equipment outside China.

The Huawei founder wants to build new factory capacity in Europe to make fifth-generation (5G) networking equipment there, hoping to assuage fears stemming from US allegations that its product could be used by China for spying, the Globe and Mail reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Huawei was not immediately available to comment on Mr Ren's interview when contacted by Reuters. The firm has previously denied it is a risk to US national security.

SEE ALSO

T-Mobile launches 5G service across US

The company spent US$510 million on the operations of its US research arm last year, according to the Globe and Mail report, which added that it has now trimmed the arm's work force by 600 to about 250.

Separately, Mr Ren's daughter and Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested by Canadian police on a US warrant late last year, is fighting extradition to the US on charges of violating sanctions against Iran. She is currently out on bail.

Huawei has denied the charges and China has urged Canada to release her.

Commenting on her case, Mr Ren said that it is an example of "obvious political interference from the US".

REUTERS

Technology

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

EU to check how Facebook, Google use data

T-Mobile launches 5G service across US

Germany aims to shield tech firms from non-EU takeovers

Shares of Indian telcos surge after mobile phone tariffs raised

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 12:14 PM
Transport

Ryanair tries to delay operations chief's flight to easyJet

[DUBLIN] Ryanair heads to court on Tuesday to try to prevent operations chief Peter Bellew from joining arch-rival...

Dec 3, 2019 12:09 PM
Transport

IndiGo stops pushing airbus engines to limit after shutdowns

[NEW DELHI] IndiGo has told its pilots to stop pushing engines on its new Airbus SE jets to the limit when the...

Dec 3, 2019 12:01 PM
Garage

Startups in Singapore blockchain accelerator Tribe raise S$21.5m

GOVERNMENT-BACKED blockchain accelerator Tribe Accelerator said its second batch of nine startups has raised S$21.5...

Dec 3, 2019 11:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Property agents, lawyer among 10 to be charged in S$11.4m housing loan cashback scam

[SINGAPORE] Ten people will be charged in court on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a housing loan cashback...

Dec 3, 2019 11:43 AM
Life & Culture

Bottega Veneta big winner at Fashion Awards in London

[LONDON] Bottega Veneta and its young artistic director Daniel Lee were the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly