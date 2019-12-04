You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei plans to shift US research centre to Canada

The US is weighing expanding its power to halt more foreign shipments of products with US tech to the firm
Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

HUAWEI Technologies Co Ltd plans to shift its research centre to Canada from the United States, Ren Zhengfei, the founder of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, said in an interview with Canada's Globe and Mail.

Mr Ren's remarks came as Reuters reported on Friday that the United States is weighing expanding its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with US technology to Huawei.

The US Commerce Department in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Huawei's "centre for research and development will be moved out of the United States. And that will be relocated to Canada", Mr Ren told The Globe and Mail, adding that the company will also manufacture some mobile network equipment outside China.

SEE ALSO

T-Mobile beats rivals to become first to offer nationwide 5G wireless service in US

The Huawei founder wants to build new factory capacity in Europe to make fifth-generation (5G) networking equipment there, hoping to assuage fears stemming from US allegations that its product could be used by China for spying, The Globe and Mail reported.

Huawei was not immediately available to comment on Mr Ren's interview when contacted by Reuters. The firm has previously denied it is a risk to US national security.

The company spent US$510 million on the operations of its US research arm last year, according to The Globe and Mail report, which added that it has now trimmed the arm's workforce by 600 to about 250.

Separately, Mr Ren's daughter and Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested by Canadian police on a US warrant late last year, is fighting extradition to the United States on charges of violating sanctions against Iran.

She is currently out on bail.

Huawei has denied the charges and China has urged Canada to release her. Commenting on her case, Mr Ren said that it is an example of "obvious political interference from the US". REUTERS

Technology

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

T-Mobile beats rivals to become first to offer nationwide 5G wireless service in US

Huawei plans to shift research centre to Canada from US

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

EU to check how Facebook, Google use data

T-Mobile launches 5G service across US

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 05:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies after brief slide on Trump's US-China trade comments

[NEW YORK] Oil steadied on Tuesday, as expectations of output cuts from Opec (Organization of the Petroleum...

Dec 4, 2019 12:22 AM
Stocks

Europe's fragile US$2t stock rally fails to win over big investors

[LONDON] European equities are turning in their best year of gains in a decade and a growing chorus of brokerage...

Dec 4, 2019 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Activist Thunberg reaches Europe to take youth angst to UN climate summit

[LISBON] Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic...

Dec 3, 2019 11:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Glencore CEO to deliver management transition 'shortly'

[LONDON] Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday the mining and trading company would "shortly" bring in new...

Dec 3, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Europe set to overhaul its entire economy in green deal push

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is gearing up for the world's most ambitious push against climate change with a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly