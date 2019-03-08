You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei says no legal case against Australia, for now

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 12:51 PM

AK_huawei3_0803.jpg
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said Friday it had no immediate plans to mount a legal challenge over Australia's decision to bar the company's equipment from the 5G network Down Under.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said Friday it had no immediate plans to mount a legal challenge over Australia's decision to bar the company's equipment from the 5G network Down Under.

A day after taking Donald Trump's administration to court for banning US federal agencies from buying Huawei products, the firm said no such move was envisaged in Australia.

"Whilst we have our differences with the federal government, we would still rather work cooperatively," a company spokesman told AFP.

"A legal challenge is not a priority at this moment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia in August announced guidelines on contracts to build fifth generation mobile networks in the country which effectively barred Huawei and another Chinese giant, ZTE, from the project.

Canberra cited intelligence agency warnings against the "involvement of vendors who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government".

As Huawei has grown, fears have emerged that the company could effectively provide the Chinese state with a switch to cut critical infrastructure during a crisis.

While Huawei insists it is a private company, its founder Ren Zhengfei is a 74-year-old former People's Liberation Army engineer.

And while there are no formal ties with the state, in practice large Chinese firms and the ruling Communist Party are intricately interlinked.

In 2015, Beijing passed a law obliging its corporations to aid the government on matters of national security.

That, coupled with Beijing's more muscular foreign and security policy overseas, has raised concerns among members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing collective.

All five members - Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States - have taken at least some steps toward limiting Huawei's role in sensitive infrastructure.

But at the same time, Huawei has become enmeshed in local economies.

The company says its business in Australia alone is worth A$650 million and has 700 employees, and its equipment is used directly or indirectly by half the population.

AFP

Technology

US telecoms regulator stops clock on Sprint, T-Mobile merger review

'Tim Apple' goes viral on social media after Trump gaffe

Mixed emotions in emerging economies on smartphones, social media

Facebook takes down UK fake accounts; to tackle anti-vaccine info

Global Switch launches Singapore Woodlands data centre

Users' privacy is the new focus, says Facebook

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening