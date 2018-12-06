Huawei says 'not aware of any wrongdoing' by CFO arrested in Canada

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it was unaware of any wrongdoing by its chief financial officer, who was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States.

[BEIJING] Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it was unaware of any wrongdoing by its chief financial officer, who was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States.

"The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng (Wanzhou)," Huawei said in a statement, adding that the firm complies with all applicable laws.

Meanwhile, Beijing on Wednesday protested the arrest and urged her immediate release as she faces extradition to the United States.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim," a statement said.

"The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms Meng Wanzhou."

AFP