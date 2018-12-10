You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei suppliers extend losses as fears deepen over CFO arrest

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 10:36 AM

BP_Huawei _101218_10.jpg
Shares of Huawei suppliers extend losses as worries deepen over the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's CFO.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Shares of Huawei suppliers extend losses as worries deepen over the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's CFO.

Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei, faces US accusations that she covered up her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions, a Canadian prosecutor said on Friday.

AAC Technologies Holdings and BYD Electronic International Co Ltd both drop more than 3 per cent.

On the mainland, O-Film Tech, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology, Luxshare Precision Industry , BOE Technology and SF Holding Co Ltd post losses in range of 1-4 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Taiwan, shares of Hon Hai Precision, MediaTek Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd all down about 1 per cent.

Hong Kong shares of China's No 2 telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp lose more than 2 per cent, while ZTE's Shenzhen shares fall over 1 per cent.

ZTE's Shenzhen shares had tumbled nearly 70 per cent at one point this year before recovering some ground as the US imposed an export ban that threatened to put it out of business.

Echoing concerns raised elsewhere in the world, the EU's technology chief said the European Union should be worried about Huawei and other Chinese technology companies because of the risk they pose to the bloc's industry and security.

REUTERS

Technology

Australian regulator says probe of tech giants spurs 5 investigations

Elon Musk blasts SEC, United Auto Workers in "60 Minutes" interview

Huawei CFO seeks bail, cites health fears behind bars -court documents

Australia competition watchdog flags concerns over tech firms' use of user data

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres starts young but grows fast

Lean In strives to move beyond Sheryl Sandberg

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
5 'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Retirement_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

BP_Retire_101218_6.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening