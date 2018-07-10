You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei takes a trip to the opera in a break from trade wars

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 12:42 PM

doc70y2iml672pnp9ldgx_doc70mkpmz0mih5h8t9fos.jpg
In July last year, alongside Zhai Jun, the Chinese ambassador in France, and Myriam Mazouzi, academy director of the Paris Opera, Hu revealed an education platform, with Huawei providing the technology to open up the Opera's archives, as well as online training classes.

[PARIS] Thank goodness Huawei always has Paris.

With trade drama hitting China in the U.S and espionage allegations plaguing its technology companies, bosses at smartphone giant Huawei Technologies Co. have been trying a range of tactics, from extending olive branches, blaming governments for being unfair, and calling U.S. lawmakers "close-minded."

But this week, Deputy Chairman Ken Hu is heading to the French capital to unveil a technology partnership involving a 900,000-euro (S$1.35 million) investment over three years into a content-sharing platform at France's national opera company. It fits into the state-backed opera's strategy of opening up to startups and seeking technology partners to help expand its audience.

It's not the first time Hu has summered in Paris. In July last year, alongside Zhai Jun, the Chinese ambassador in France, and Myriam Mazouzi, academy director of the Paris Opera, Hu revealed an education platform, with Huawei providing the technology to open up the Opera's archives, as well as online training classes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For Huawei, the world's largest maker of smartphones after Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. , the partnership is a strong symbol in a part of the world that has been friendlier to Chinese technology companies. While U.S. regulators have pushed back against Huawei's telecommunications networks gear, the Shenzhen-based supplier is well established in France and has an agreement with Bouygues Telecom to test the next generation of wireless equipment.

"For infrastructure, smartphones and enterprise, France is one of the most important markets for Huawei," Vincent Pang, the company's Western Europe chief, said in Paris. "We pay very special attention to this market."

Founded in 1669 by King Louis XIV as the "Académie d'Opéra" to pin France on the global stage of lyric performances, the Paris Opera is a key piece of the country's cultural diplomacy. Just like opera houses from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York and Italy's La Scala, it's being forced to reinvent itself by seeking to integrate digital tools into its strategy to woo new categories of concert-goers and freshen its customer base.

Last year it signed a co-branding deal to sell Devialet SA's high-end speakers in its concert house in central Paris, as well as to stream live performances over the startup's products.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

With regulators wary, Facebook is poring over its prize asset: your face

Alibaba in talks with BT Group for cloud partnership in Europe push

Samsung opens world's largest mobile phone factory in India

World’s largest mobile phone factory set to open in India

Keppel, ST Engg to team up on smart city developments

Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

BP_SGcondo_100718_52.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100718_61.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening