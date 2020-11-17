You are here

Huawei to sell Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers in bid to save supply chain

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 7:04 AM

nz_honor_171146.jpg
Huawei Technologies is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers, according to a joint statement signed by 40 companies involved in the purchase.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Huawei will not hold any shares in the new Honor company after the sale, according the statement, with the buyers setting up a new company, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, to make the purchase, the statement said.

The sale represents a "market-driven investment made to save Honor's industry chain" and the change of ownership will not impact Honor's development direction, the statement said.

No figure for the deal was given in the statement.

REUTERS

