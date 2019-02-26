Impossible Foods to launch product in 8 Singapore restaurants on March 7

TEMASEK-BACKED Impossible Foods is launching its plant-based meat on March 7 at eight restaurants in Singapore.

The Silicon Valley-based firm will also make the product available to all local restaurants through food importer and distributor Classic Fine Foods.

The restaurants where the product will be launched are Adrift by David Myers, Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Empress, Park Bench Deli, Potato Head Singapore, Privé Orchard and Three Buns Quayside.

Impossible Foods will also host a public preview of its plant-based meat at the Lau Pa Sat Festival Market one day before the launch.

Pat Brown, CEO and founder of Impossible Foods, said in a press statement: "Singaporeans are blessed with and obsessed with great food. They're among the world's most demanding gourmets - and I'm sure the region's chefs will rise to the occasion and create the world's most imaginative Impossible dishes yet."

Last year, Impossible Foods launched in Asia and now has its product served in nearly 150 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

The firm unveiled its product upgrade with a new recipe - dubbed the "Impossible Burger 2.0" - at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month. Dr Brown told The Business Times that initially, its product will be shipped to Singapore instead of being made there.

But the company is considering the possibility of manufacturing the plant-based meat in Singapore, as well as conducting product research there, he added.