You are here

Home > Technology

India unit of Italian firm 'loses S$25m through cyber fraud'

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

A GROUP of Chinese hackers robbed 1.3 billion rupees (S$24.9 million) from the Indian unit of Tecnimont through an elaborate cyber fraud that included impersonating the Italian engineering firm's chief executive, The Economic Times has reported.

The scammers sent emails to the India head of Tecnimont, part of the publicly traded Maire Tecnimont, from an account that looked similar to one used by the Italian group's chief executive and organised conference calls to discuss a "confidential" acquisition in China, the Indian daily newspaper reported, citing a complaint made with the police.

The hackers then convinced the India chief to transfer the money for the acquisition in three tranches from India to banks in Hong Kong, saying the amount could not be moved from Italy due to regulatory issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During the conference calls, various people in the hacking group pretended to be the CEO, senior executives of Tecnimont and a top lawyer based in Switzerland.

Tecnimont has reportedly launched a forensic probe into the fraud and has hired legal and security firms to look into the matter. The company did not immediately respond to emailed queries from Reuters.

The Economic Times reported that the company has since fired its India chief and the head of accounts and finance. REUTERS

Technology

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

World's top AI startup 'set to raise  US$2b'

Creative bags four awards at CES

Chinese group swindles US$18.5m from Indian arm of Italian firm: report

World's largest AI startup readies US$2b fundraising: sources

Three-day rout wipes US$6b off Xiaomi stock

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Gojek.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyer interested in acquiring Oxley's Mercure and Novotel hotels for S$950m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening